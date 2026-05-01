Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 1, 2026

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Published
May 01, 2026, 05:33 PM

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S’pore must brace itself for difficult times ahead: PM Wong

The Govt expects the situation arising from the Mid-East conflict to become more challenging, he added.

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NTUC to commit $37 million to help workers in 2026

He added that NTUC and FairPrice Group are delivering $5m in savings on essentials.

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WP proposes wage subsidies for hiring new grads in apprenticeships

WP said more proactive policies to support workers are needed amid AI concerns.

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Consumers in China on alert over hard-to-detect fake gold

Gold mixed with rhenium has emerged in the retail market as the prices of the safe-haven asset hit record highs.

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Taxi drivers, operators welcome enhanced cross-border taxi scheme but some still cautious

Some are waiting to see how the measures will affect business.

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What to know about new child protection measures after Megan Khung’s tragic case

Find out how the public can play a part.

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HK govt agencies deny accountability in deadly fire

Hearings into Tai Po tragedy expose regulatory gaps, communication breakdown among enforcement agencies.

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Penang offers all-in-one durian holidays

The packages combine hotel stays, indulgent tastings and orchard visits.

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Man to be charged after allegedly sticking tissue paper into ATMs, spoiling some

He is suspected to have been involved in multiple cases of mischief that disrupted key services.

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Enjoy your savings without going broke

New retirees often face a good problem: shifting from building their savings to spending them.

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