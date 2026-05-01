Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 1, 2026

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S’pore must brace itself for difficult times ahead: PM Wong
The Govt expects the situation arising from the Mid-East conflict to become more challenging, he added.
NTUC to commit $37 million to help workers in 2026
WP proposes wage subsidies for hiring new grads in apprenticeships
Consumers in China on alert over hard-to-detect fake gold
Gold mixed with rhenium has emerged in the retail market as the prices of the safe-haven asset hit record highs.
Taxi drivers, operators welcome enhanced cross-border taxi scheme but some still cautious
What to know about new child protection measures after Megan Khung’s tragic case
HK govt agencies deny accountability in deadly fire
Hearings into Tai Po tragedy expose regulatory gaps, communication breakdown among enforcement agencies.
Penang offers all-in-one durian holidays
Man to be charged after allegedly sticking tissue paper into ATMs, spoiling some
He is suspected to have been involved in multiple cases of mischief that disrupted key services.
Enjoy your savings without going broke
New retirees often face a good problem: shifting from building their savings to spending them.