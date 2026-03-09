Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 09, 2026, 06:19 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

RSAF A330 aircraft to support repatriation of S’poreans from Saudi Arabia

The deployment is in response to S’poreans who need help amid a “lack of feasible commercial flight options”.

READ MORE HERE

How some S’poreans journeyed back amid ongoing conflict

More than 300 S’poreans returned via repatriation flights, but others had to find their own way back.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore stocks, gold extend slide as Middle East crisis deepens

SATS, Singapore Airlines and the three local banks were among the decliners.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Will petrol prices in S’pore hit $4 per litre?

Electricity prices may also go up if Middle East supplies remain disrupted.

READ MORE HERE

DBS chief Tan Su Shan’s 2025 pay was $9.6m in first year at the helm

Her predecessor, Piyush Gupta, received $17.6m in his last-drawn full pay package for 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Showers bring early pop of colour to S’pore cityscape through buds, blossoms

Flowering periods in S’pore are usually between March and April and between August and September.

READ MORE HERE

Two men hurt in fight in Geylang red-light district; one suffered stab wounds to chest

A 70-year-old man was taken unconscious to hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested for allegedly slapping 4-year-old boy outside Woodlands pre-school

The man is said to have slapped the child twice after the boy showed the middle finger to a classmate.

READ MORE HERE

Cafe chain and grocer The Providore closes all 6 S’pore outlets

The company said that all its outlets ceased operations on March 9, without giving any reasons.

READ MORE HERE

5 resorts in Asia with kids’ clubs that are raising the bar

These kids’ clubs are prioritising non-digital, hands-on activities.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.