Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 9, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
RSAF A330 aircraft to support repatriation of S’poreans from Saudi Arabia
The deployment is in response to S’poreans who need help amid a “lack of feasible commercial flight options”.
How some S’poreans journeyed back amid ongoing conflict
More than 300 S’poreans returned via repatriation flights, but others had to find their own way back.
S’pore stocks, gold extend slide as Middle East crisis deepens
Will petrol prices in S’pore hit $4 per litre?
DBS chief Tan Su Shan’s 2025 pay was $9.6m in first year at the helm
Her predecessor, Piyush Gupta, received $17.6m in his last-drawn full pay package for 2024.
Showers bring early pop of colour to S’pore cityscape through buds, blossoms
Flowering periods in S’pore are usually between March and April and between August and September.
Two men hurt in fight in Geylang red-light district; one suffered stab wounds to chest
Man arrested for allegedly slapping 4-year-old boy outside Woodlands pre-school
The man is said to have slapped the child twice after the boy showed the middle finger to a classmate.
Cafe chain and grocer The Providore closes all 6 S’pore outlets
The company said that all its outlets ceased operations on March 9, without giving any reasons.