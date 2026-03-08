Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 8, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 08, 2026, 06:00 PM

Announcements on MediSave, preventive care at Budget debate re-examine assumptions: Ong Ye Kung

One example is how MediSave now has two functions instead of one.

Iran says can fight for months as Israel strikes Beirut hotel

As the conflict spilled into its second week, the regional repercussions spiralled.

‘I’ll do my job or someone else will take it’: Why many Asians are staying put in the Gulf amid war

At least 10 Asian migrant workers have been killed and dozens of others injured in the strikes so far.

5 key takeaways from China’s top diplomat Wang Yi’s press conference at the 2026 Two Sessions

On ties with America, he says China's attitude always been “positive and open”.

More younger adults in Singapore developing glaucoma, likely because of untreated myopia

Parents are urged to be aware of myopia developing in their children and act early to prevent it from worsening.

Kallang River incident: How can local anglers stay safe while fishing in Singapore?

The public is urged to avoid entering drains and canals for safety reasons, said PUB.

‘Should have started by now’: Indonesia’s plan to export solar energy to Singapore hits a snag

Companies are finding it difficult to secure long-term financing.

Being retrenched from an MNC made her realise what she truly wanted

Don’t find a job for the income without thinking, says Ms Chua Hui Xin, co-owner of a family wealth planning firm.

Couples, don’t ask who’s right. Ask how to ‘apply love’

Applying love asks for an explicit act of taking the other’s point of view.

Punching, slamming, screaming: A chef’s past abuse haunts Noma, the world’s top-rated restaurant

Former workers have come forward to say that its reputation was built on abusive working conditions.

