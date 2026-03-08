Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 8, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Announcements on MediSave, preventive care at Budget debate re-examine assumptions: Ong Ye Kung
Iran says can fight for months as Israel strikes Beirut hotel
‘I’ll do my job or someone else will take it’: Why many Asians are staying put in the Gulf amid war
At least 10 Asian migrant workers have been killed and dozens of others injured in the strikes so far.
5 key takeaways from China’s top diplomat Wang Yi’s press conference at the 2026 Two Sessions
More younger adults in Singapore developing glaucoma, likely because of untreated myopia
Parents are urged to be aware of myopia developing in their children and act early to prevent it from worsening.
Kallang River incident: How can local anglers stay safe while fishing in Singapore?
The public is urged to avoid entering drains and canals for safety reasons, said PUB.
‘Should have started by now’: Indonesia’s plan to export solar energy to Singapore hits a snag
Being retrenched from an MNC made her realise what she truly wanted
Don’t find a job for the income without thinking, says Ms Chua Hui Xin, co-owner of a family wealth planning firm.
Couples, don’t ask who’s right. Ask how to ‘apply love’
Punching, slamming, screaming: A chef’s past abuse haunts Noma, the world’s top-rated restaurant
Former workers have come forward to say that its reputation was built on abusive working conditions.