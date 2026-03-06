Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 6, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 06, 2026, 06:00 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

STB to charter special flight to Oman for foreigners stuck in S’pore

The flight will depart from Changi Airport on March 8 and cost $600 per seat.

READ MORE HERE

Killing Iran’s leader, ‘appointing’ new one: Is everything fair in war?

Almost nothing constrains a wartime US president, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Go for gold, US dollar or S’pore stocks as Middle East conflict escalates?

With volatility likely to persist, investors might want to consider holding these three assets, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore passes tougher laws on vapes with heavier penalties

The new Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act is expected to come into force from May 1.

READ MORE HERE

Higher income ceiling for pre-school, childcare subsidies to benefit more than 60,000 families

The household income ceiling will be raised from $12,000 to $15,000.

READ MORE HERE

Low-income families get $500 a quarter, financial support for further studies

They will get more support for basic living expenses if they stop work to study or go for vocational training.

READ MORE HERE

First look aboard the Disney Adventure cruise ship

The ship has an outdoor theme park zone with three rides, including a roller coaster and bumper cars.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged with molesting two of his granddaughters, then aged 8 and 9

He allegedly touched the girls’ private parts on three separate occasions.

READ MORE HERE

Guns N’ Roses returning to Singapore for National Stadium show in November

No other Asian dates in 2026 have been announced so far.

READ MORE HERE

When you start missing the good times before they actually end

It is called anticipatory nostalgia, and it is not always a bad thing, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.