Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 6, 2026

STB to charter special flight to Oman for foreigners stuck in S’pore
Killing Iran’s leader, ‘appointing’ new one: Is everything fair in war?
Go for gold, US dollar or S’pore stocks as Middle East conflict escalates?
With volatility likely to persist, investors might want to consider holding these three assets, say analysts.
S’pore passes tougher laws on vapes with heavier penalties
The new Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act is expected to come into force from May 1.
Higher income ceiling for pre-school, childcare subsidies to benefit more than 60,000 families
Low-income families get $500 a quarter, financial support for further studies
They will get more support for basic living expenses if they stop work to study or go for vocational training.
First look aboard the Disney Adventure cruise ship
The ship has an outdoor theme park zone with three rides, including a roller coaster and bumper cars.
Man charged with molesting two of his granddaughters, then aged 8 and 9
Guns N’ Roses returning to Singapore for National Stadium show in November
When you start missing the good times before they actually end
It is called anticipatory nostalgia, and it is not always a bad thing, says the writer.