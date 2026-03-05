Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 5, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 05, 2026, 06:05 PM

Families welcome flights from Middle East bringing S’poreans home

Many travellers had scrambled to book the limited plane tickets available.

S’pore to mount repatriation flights from Muscat in Oman

It will also launch assisted overland trips to help those in Bahrain and Qatar.

S’pore households may pay more for electricity if fuel prices stay high: EMA

Most are not expected to immediately experience a change in electricity bills.

Concerns ripple to S-E Asia after US sub sinks Iran’s ‘prize ship’ near Sri Lanka

The lack of clarity on the US’ strategic objectives raises the risk of expansion of the conflict, an expert said.

Lasting Power of Attorney applications to be permanently free for S’poreans

1 in 7 Singaporeans have made an LPA as at Feb 20. 

Fewer fresh S’pore uni grads in 2025 found full-time work: Survey

Among those who did find full-time jobs, the median gross monthly salary stayed at $4,500.

50 multi-purpose courts for pickleball, badminton to be built over 5 years

This initiative will address the growing demand for these popular sports.

Peregrine falcon nanny cam: Watch chicks of S’pore’s only known breeding pair

NParks said it also plans to study how the pair sourced food in downtown S’pore.

No bail for driver who used Kpods, causing 4 accidents and killing elderly pedestrian

Two other men were also charged over their involvement in car accidents after using Kpods.

Which is the best sport for longevity?

While tennis stands out in some studies, many other recreational sports are linked with benefits.

