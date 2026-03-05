Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 5, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Families welcome flights from Middle East bringing S’poreans home
S’pore to mount repatriation flights from Muscat in Oman
S’pore households may pay more for electricity if fuel prices stay high: EMA
Concerns ripple to S-E Asia after US sub sinks Iran’s ‘prize ship’ near Sri Lanka
The lack of clarity on the US’ strategic objectives raises the risk of expansion of the conflict, an expert said.
Lasting Power of Attorney applications to be permanently free for S’poreans
Fewer fresh S’pore uni grads in 2025 found full-time work: Survey
Among those who did find full-time jobs, the median gross monthly salary stayed at $4,500.
50 multi-purpose courts for pickleball, badminton to be built over 5 years
Peregrine falcon nanny cam: Watch chicks of S’pore’s only known breeding pair
No bail for driver who used Kpods, causing 4 accidents and killing elderly pedestrian
Two other men were also charged over their involvement in car accidents after using Kpods.
Which is the best sport for longevity?
While tennis stands out in some studies, many other recreational sports are linked with benefits.