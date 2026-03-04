Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 04, 2026, 06:40 PM

60-storey BTO project to be built in Pearl’s Hill

HDB will find more opportunities to intensify land use and build taller flats to meet housing needs.

Ageing condos could get help to fix estate problems, maintain sinking funds

Measures are also being considered to prevent a few owners dominating decisions by collecting proxy votes.

COE prices up across all categories

The rise in the Category B COE premium comes after two rounds of dips.

New Jurong Region Line station added in Tengah

The opening of the JRL has been delayed to the middle of 2028.

Why shopping for toys, clothes and food in S’pore may get more expensive

Brent oil has been rising since the US and Israel started their military campaign against Iran.

Amid pushback on BOP role and Iran conflict, Prabowo attempts balancing act

The president convened a rare meeting with political leaders focusing on national unity and preparedness.

O.K. Lim’s jail term cut to 13½ years after appeal to High Court

The Hin Leong founder was sentenced in 2024 for cheating and abetting forgery.

Jail for man who sold 1,149 obscene films

He received $13,690 in total for them.

Ex-actor Edmund Chen allowed to go abroad as he awaits appeal date against jail sentence

His bailor must provide an additional $10k during his periods of travel.

teamLab museum to be built in Gardens by the Bay

It is part of an area called Wetlands by the Bay, which is roughly the size of 7 football fields. 

