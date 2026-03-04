Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 4, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
60-storey BTO project to be built in Pearl’s Hill
HDB will find more opportunities to intensify land use and build taller flats to meet housing needs.
Ageing condos could get help to fix estate problems, maintain sinking funds
Measures are also being considered to prevent a few owners dominating decisions by collecting proxy votes.
COE prices up across all categories
New Jurong Region Line station added in Tengah
Why shopping for toys, clothes and food in S’pore may get more expensive
Brent oil has been rising since the US and Israel started their military campaign against Iran.
Amid pushback on BOP role and Iran conflict, Prabowo attempts balancing act
The president convened a rare meeting with political leaders focusing on national unity and preparedness.
O.K. Lim’s jail term cut to 13½ years after appeal to High Court
Jail for man who sold 1,149 obscene films
Ex-actor Edmund Chen allowed to go abroad as he awaits appeal date against jail sentence
teamLab museum to be built in Gardens by the Bay
It is part of an area called Wetlands by the Bay, which is roughly the size of 7 football fields.