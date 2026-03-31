Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 31, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 31, 2026, 06:18 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Electricity, gas tariffs to go up from April to June: EMA

Fuel prices are “expected to remain elevated in the foreseeable future”, the agency said.

READ MORE HERE

Over 1 million S’porean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in April

The amount of rebates that households receive will vary by flat type.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to step up public health measures to prevent spread of measles

Of the 12 new cases reported, 8 are not genetically identical to one another.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singtel offers rebates after string of disruptions from March 16 to 18

The $5 to $10 “goodwill rebates” will be reflected on customers’ bills.

READ MORE HERE

Grab to temporarily raise fuel surcharge by 40 cents amid fuel price volatility

The adjustment will run until May 31.

READ MORE HERE

More SIA flights to and from Dubai cancelled amid ongoing Mid-East conflict

Scoot flights between S’pore and Jeddah are also cancelled till April 16.

READ MORE HERE

Jakarta condemns incidents that killed 3 Indonesian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Two separate incidents over the past two days resulted in the casualties.

READ MORE HERE

Yeo’s to lay off 25 S’pore staff as it moves can manufacturing to Malaysia

Those affected were informed of the retrenchment during a face-to-face briefing.

READ MORE HERE

First motorist convicted of driving under influence of Kpods gets jail, caning

He was also disqualified from holding a licence for 5 years after his release from prison.

READ MORE HERE

‘One in a million’ salivary gland cancer took away her sense of taste

She has had three surgical operations since 2014 to remove cancerous tissue on the right side of her neck.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.