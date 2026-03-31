Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 31, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Electricity, gas tariffs to go up from April to June: EMA
Fuel prices are “expected to remain elevated in the foreseeable future”, the agency said.
Over 1 million S’porean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in April
S’pore to step up public health measures to prevent spread of measles
Singtel offers rebates after string of disruptions from March 16 to 18
Grab to temporarily raise fuel surcharge by 40 cents amid fuel price volatility
More SIA flights to and from Dubai cancelled amid ongoing Mid-East conflict
Jakarta condemns incidents that killed 3 Indonesian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Yeo’s to lay off 25 S’pore staff as it moves can manufacturing to Malaysia
First motorist convicted of driving under influence of Kpods gets jail, caning
He was also disqualified from holding a licence for 5 years after his release from prison.
‘One in a million’ salivary gland cancer took away her sense of taste
She has had three surgical operations since 2014 to remove cancerous tissue on the right side of her neck.