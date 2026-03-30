Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 30, 2026

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Govt planning to start preparatory works for Long Island
MOE appoints 4 student care operators to replace Little Professors
MAS faces tough Singdollar policy decision in April amid risks of higher inflation, slower growth
‘Very heavy traffic’ expected at land checkpoints from April 3 to 5
Sunken pleasure craft recovered after collision off Southern Islands
Tech-savvy senior at a loss when his phone stopped working for a day
Malaysia no longer top source of foreign students to Taiwan amid surge from Vietnam
Taiwan has been recruiting international students to make up for shrinking university enrolment.