Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 30, 2026

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Published
Mar 30, 2026, 05:55 PM

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Govt planning to start preparatory works for Long Island

The works will include removing sea bed obstructions.

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MOE appoints 4 student care operators to replace Little Professors

MOE will also cover 2 months’ worth of fees for affected pupils.

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MAS faces tough Singdollar policy decision in April amid risks of higher inflation, slower growth

MAS may adjust policy stance to seek a stronger S’pore dollar, analysts say.

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‘Very heavy traffic’ expected at land checkpoints from April 3 to 5

This is in view of Good Friday and the Qing Ming period.

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Sunken pleasure craft recovered after collision off Southern Islands

The search for a missing man continues for the fourth day.

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Tech-savvy senior at a loss when his phone stopped working for a day

An expert said many seniors may sometimes miss signs of addiction.

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Malaysia no longer top source of foreign students to Taiwan amid surge from Vietnam

Taiwan has been recruiting international students to make up for shrinking university enrolment.

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Jail, $1m fine for man who managed illegal moneylending stalls

He earned over $1m between 2004 and 2019 from managing the stalls.

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New Bahru to add first international brands in Factory Block refresh

The lifestyle cluster is also adding a dining hall with more affordable options.

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Is there a spycam in your hotel room? What you need to know

Spycams are available on e-commerce platforms, from as little as US$1.99.

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