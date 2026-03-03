Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 3, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore to raise retirement age to 64, re-employment age to 69 on July 1
S’pore is on track to raise retirement age to 65 and re-employment age to 70 by 2030.
S’poreans to receive free premium AI subscriptions from second half of 2026
Single admissions process to replace JC, poly and ITE postings from 2028
Trading card hobbyists say some mystery packs promote cheating, gambling
Oripas, or “original packs”, are seller-made blind packs sold as a low-cost chance at high-value cards.
S’poreans stuck in the Middle East scramble to find a way home
MFA said it will be exploring “the possibility of assisted departure of S’poreans from Saudi Arabia”.
Airline ticket prices soar on Asia-Europe routes after Gulf airport closures
Huat was that? Horses seen galloping down road in Pasir Ris
The horses were also seen galloping down the middle of the road towards a traffic light.
Two of four EV fires in 2025 involved high-voltage batteries: SCDF
While EVs are less prone to fires than cars using petrol, they can burn more intensely.
Ex-teacher faces over 20 charges, including having sex with an underage boy
She allegedly asked an underage boy to send her nude pictures of himself and he complied.
Is that red flaky skin a sign of eczema or topical steroid withdrawal?
Topical steroid withdrawal is hard to diagnose as symptoms overlap with those of other conditions.