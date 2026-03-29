Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 29, 2026

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Greater need for S’poreans to have fire safety skills amid rise in home fires: Edwin Tong
S’pore, 65 WTO members introduce first set of global digital trade rules
WTO members representing around 70 per cent of global trade agreed to activate the agreement.
Over 240 vaping devices seized at S’pore checkpoints within 4 days
S’pore’s riot police get upgraded water cannon vehicle after 20 years
These vehicles, used for crowd dispersion during riots, now have targeting cameras and sensors.
A toothless Iran? Missile and drone strikes show it can still inflict pain
A wave of strikes in recent days shows that Iran has not lost the capacity to retaliate.
Science Centre’s first robotics and AI festival
Why a woman regrets naming daughter as co-owner of 26 properties
The family could buy many properties because these were bought before ABSD was introduced.