Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 29, 2026

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Published
Mar 29, 2026, 06:13 PM

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Greater need for S’poreans to have fire safety skills amid rise in home fires: Edwin Tong

A common mistake, for instance, is pouring water on a stove fire. 

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S’pore, 65 WTO members introduce first set of global digital trade rules

WTO members representing around 70 per cent of global trade agreed to activate the agreement.

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Over 240 vaping devices seized at S’pore checkpoints within 4 days

About 52% of the cases involved short-term visitors.

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S’pore’s riot police get upgraded water cannon vehicle after 20 years

These vehicles, used for crowd dispersion during riots, now have targeting cameras and sensors.

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A toothless Iran? Missile and drone strikes show it can still inflict pain

A wave of strikes in recent days shows that Iran has not lost the capacity to retaliate.

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Science Centre’s first robotics and AI festival

The festival helps kids grasp the “how” behind the “wow”.

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Why a woman regrets naming daughter as co-owner of 26 properties

The family could buy many properties because these were bought before ABSD was introduced.

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Motorcyclist dies after accident in Yishun

A car driver was arrested after the fatal accident.

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Passion for teaching drives her tuition business journey

Ms Esther Leng is now academic director of tuition agency English Ninjas.

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Nasi kandar, South Indian mess-style restaurants target gaps in S’pore market

Food operators look to Malaysia and India for concepts.

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