Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 27, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 27, 2026, 05:55 PM

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S’pore unveils plan to become a global gold trading hub amid rising investor interest

Areas to be developed include vaulting services, clearing systems for large gold bar trades.

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S’pore petrol prices dip after weeks of increases fuelled by Iran war

The dip in pump prices comes after a sharp and sustained climb since the conflict began on Feb 28.

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Spot electricity prices in S’pore hit highest level in 2026

Electricity retailers have hiked the prices of new contracts and removed several discounted plans.

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Malaysian banned from re-entering S’pore after engaging in political activism here: MHA

MHA said that S’pore will not tolerate foreigners getting involved in domestic politics.

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WhatsApp message from SingPost about failed parcel delivery could be a scam: Police

At least 10 cases have been reported since March 15.

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Malaysia’s rice bowl is thirsting for water as heat bakes in, and El Nino isn’t here yet

El Nino could pose a risk of water shortages.

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I’d rather see my school go co-ed than disappear

The writer, who said he lost his junior college to a merger, is relieved his secondary school will survive.

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Jail for ex-Scoot crew member who took nearly $40k

He misappropriated cash earnings from the sale of food and beverages on flights.

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Man accused of conspiring to smuggle 60 pets; handed 124 charges

He allegedly abetted two men to smuggle the animals into S’pore from Malaysia.

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Unwind with books and soundscapes at newly reopened Bukit Batok Library

It is the NLB’s first time using sound to enhance the experience within public libraries.

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