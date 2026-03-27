Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 27, 2026

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S’pore unveils plan to become a global gold trading hub amid rising investor interest
Areas to be developed include vaulting services, clearing systems for large gold bar trades.
S’pore petrol prices dip after weeks of increases fuelled by Iran war
The dip in pump prices comes after a sharp and sustained climb since the conflict began on Feb 28.
Spot electricity prices in S’pore hit highest level in 2026
Electricity retailers have hiked the prices of new contracts and removed several discounted plans.
Malaysian banned from re-entering S’pore after engaging in political activism here: MHA
MHA said that S’pore will not tolerate foreigners getting involved in domestic politics.
WhatsApp message from SingPost about failed parcel delivery could be a scam: Police
Malaysia’s rice bowl is thirsting for water as heat bakes in, and El Nino isn’t here yet
I’d rather see my school go co-ed than disappear
The writer, who said he lost his junior college to a merger, is relieved his secondary school will survive.
Jail for ex-Scoot crew member who took nearly $40k
Man accused of conspiring to smuggle 60 pets; handed 124 charges
Unwind with books and soundscapes at newly reopened Bukit Batok Library
It is the NLB’s first time using sound to enhance the experience within public libraries.