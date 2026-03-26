Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 26, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 26, 2026, 06:26 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Regular CCL train services to resume on April 10

There will be shorter weekend rail service from April 11 to May 17 for tests.

READ MORE HERE

Shipping disruption from Mid-East crisis reaches ports in Asia, including S’pore

There are longer queues, slower berth access and rising delays for ships in the region.

READ MORE HERE

Fuel supply stable, but Govt keeping watch on need to intervene amid price hikes

Fuel stockpiles are not being eroded and supply lines remain open, said the Acting Transport Minister.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

China has critical role in shaping resilient global order: PM Wong at Boao Forum

It can also help shape the region’s evolving economic architecture.

READ MORE HERE

Facial recognition clearance for motorcyclists, pillions at Woodlands Checkpoint

The new system reduces clearance time from 35 seconds to 20 seconds.

READ MORE HERE

Parents to get 10 weeks of shared leave for babies born on or after April 1

The shared paid leave will automatically be equally distributed between both parents.

READ MORE HERE

Amos Yee released from Changi Prison after mother posts bail

He told reporters that he expects “a very exciting family reunion”.

READ MORE HERE

Battery from electric bus catches fire in Sin Ming

The battery had been removed from the bus when the incident occurred.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for ex-school teacher who committed sex acts with former student

Their relationship turned romantic when the boy was 13 and became sexual around a year later.

READ MORE HERE

A skills-first S’pore needs a rethink of assessments, not just more certificates

As we double down on skills, training must lead to competence or feedback, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.