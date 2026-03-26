Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 26, 2026

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Regular CCL train services to resume on April 10
Shipping disruption from Mid-East crisis reaches ports in Asia, including S’pore
There are longer queues, slower berth access and rising delays for ships in the region.
Fuel supply stable, but Govt keeping watch on need to intervene amid price hikes
Fuel stockpiles are not being eroded and supply lines remain open, said the Acting Transport Minister.
China has critical role in shaping resilient global order: PM Wong at Boao Forum
Facial recognition clearance for motorcyclists, pillions at Woodlands Checkpoint
Parents to get 10 weeks of shared leave for babies born on or after April 1
The shared paid leave will automatically be equally distributed between both parents.
Amos Yee released from Changi Prison after mother posts bail
Battery from electric bus catches fire in Sin Ming
Jail for ex-school teacher who committed sex acts with former student
Their relationship turned romantic when the boy was 13 and became sexual around a year later.
A skills-first S’pore needs a rethink of assessments, not just more certificates
As we double down on skills, training must lead to competence or feedback, says the writer.