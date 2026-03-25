Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 25, 2026

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Published
Mar 25, 2026, 06:02 PM

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Crow shooting operations to begin in 9 towns, starting with Yishun

Cordons and signage will be put up at shooting zones to notify the public to keep away.

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Two delivery riders among 36 workplace deaths in 2025: MOM

New data also shows there were 74 major injuries involving platform workers.

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In midst of Iran war, Trump administration keeps an eye on China rivalry

Congress is keeping up pressure through hearings and Bills, with China shaping up as a potent election issue.

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Sign-ups open for free Punggol self-driving shuttle rides

These rides, which start April 1, will be free for a limited period.

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Two men charged after separately throwing table, bicycle down HDB block

The two incidents happened less than 24 hours apart.

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BTO, wayang, jialat among new Singlish additions to Oxford English Dictionary

The 11 new entries included loanwords from Malay and Hokkien.

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Death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg in S’pore ruled an accidental drowning

No evidence of delay in first aid administration or in getting Mr Garg to a hospital, the coroner said.

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How being a reliable and versatile employee can affect one’s career

Reliability helps, but strategic impact also matters for promotion, says an expert.

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Jail for man who accelerated car during fuel gauge check, dragged ICA officer

At least one of the officer’s hands was still inside the vehicle when he drove away.

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Golden Village to close Tiong Bahru cinema after March 29

There will be 17 GV cinemas left in S’pore after this closure.

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