Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 25, 2026

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Crow shooting operations to begin in 9 towns, starting with Yishun
Cordons and signage will be put up at shooting zones to notify the public to keep away.
Two delivery riders among 36 workplace deaths in 2025: MOM
In midst of Iran war, Trump administration keeps an eye on China rivalry
Congress is keeping up pressure through hearings and Bills, with China shaping up as a potent election issue.
Sign-ups open for free Punggol self-driving shuttle rides
Two men charged after separately throwing table, bicycle down HDB block
BTO, wayang, jialat among new Singlish additions to Oxford English Dictionary
Death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg in S’pore ruled an accidental drowning
No evidence of delay in first aid administration or in getting Mr Garg to a hospital, the coroner said.