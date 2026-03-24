Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 24, 2026

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2 S’poreans who volunteered with Israeli military-linked organisation in 2016 not involved in combat
No action was taken against them for their activities in 2016, based on the facts known at the time.
How Asia’s coping with soaring energy prices amid Iran war
How to cut electricity, fuel costs as prices rise amid Iran war
More than 1 million illegal health products seized in 2025: HSA
Heineken to axe 130 roles in S’pore as production shifts to Malaysia, Vietnam
The current production facility in Tuas will be repurposed for logistics and innovation.
Ex-OCBC chief’s 2025 pay falls 6.3% to $12m in last year at bank
PM Wong revisits his 90s era in viral video
The video drew more than 200k views within 3 hours, with many users responding in good humour.
2 men arrested for fighting at Serangoon MRT station
Former police veteran admits to molesting male student
He also recorded two 15-year-old boys he cajoled into performing sexual acts on video calls.
4 things to know about haemorrhoids
One in three S’poreans has haemorrhoids, according to a health portal developed by SingHealth.