Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 24, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 24, 2026, 05:56 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

 

2 S’poreans who volunteered with Israeli military-linked organisation in 2016 not involved in combat

No action was taken against them for their activities in 2016, based on the facts known at the time.

READ MORE HERE

How Asia’s coping with soaring energy prices amid Iran war

The region is struggling to find ways to reduce its dependence on oil and gas.

READ MORE HERE

How to cut electricity, fuel costs as prices rise amid Iran war

Switching to LED lighting can be more economical in the long run.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More than 1 million illegal health products seized in 2025: HSA

Most of the illegal products were cough syrups and sexual enhancement medicines.

READ MORE HERE

Heineken to axe 130 roles in S’pore as production shifts to Malaysia, Vietnam

The current production facility in Tuas will be repurposed for logistics and innovation.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-OCBC chief’s 2025 pay falls 6.3% to $12m in last year at bank

Ms Helen Wong retired at the end of 2025 after 4 years at the helm.

READ MORE HERE

PM Wong revisits his 90s era in viral video

The video drew more than 200k views within 3 hours, with many users responding in good humour.

READ MORE HERE

2 men arrested for fighting at Serangoon MRT station

Both men were injured but declined to be taken to hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Former police veteran admits to molesting male student

He also recorded two 15-year-old boys he cajoled into performing sexual acts on video calls.

READ MORE HERE

4 things to know about haemorrhoids

One in three S’poreans has haemorrhoids, according to a health portal developed by SingHealth.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.