Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 23, 2026

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Published
Mar 23, 2026, 06:21 PM

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Asia stocks plunge, gold wipes out 2026 gains as Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum

S’pore’s Straits Times Index closed down 2.2 per cent.

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S’pore inflation outlook for 2026 to be reassessed as energy prices surge

Core inflation rose to 1.4 per cent in February, highest since December 2024.

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GrabCab to raise metered fares as fuel costs rise

The increase will take effect from March 30 to May 31.

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The long shadow: Gulf war will hurt Asia for years to come

The shock of war could trigger an enduring energy and food crisis as the damage will take a long time to fix.

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Telcos, banks, chat apps affected by service disruptions on March 23

Singtel reached a peak of over 9,800 reports of service disruptions on Downdetector.

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2025 a year of weather extremes, with hottest June and November on record logged

S’pore’s wettest March was also experienced in 2025.

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Heatwave in Malaysia sends durian trees blooming earlier than expected

Expect a strong harvest this season, with some orchards already seeing early fruit sets.

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LTA, SCDF to get feedback on proposed EV green licence plates

The proposed change will help first responders identify if specific techniques are required during a fire.

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Travellers can fly direct to Hangzhou on SIA from June 1

This is an alternative to the daily flights by Scoot.

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Ex-DSO assistant manager charged with accepting bribes of $230k cash and gifts

Among the gifts he allegedly received include a smartphone, and painting and repair of his home door.

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