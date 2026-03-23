Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 23, 2026

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Asia stocks plunge, gold wipes out 2026 gains as Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum
S’pore inflation outlook for 2026 to be reassessed as energy prices surge
GrabCab to raise metered fares as fuel costs rise
The long shadow: Gulf war will hurt Asia for years to come
The shock of war could trigger an enduring energy and food crisis as the damage will take a long time to fix.
Telcos, banks, chat apps affected by service disruptions on March 23
2025 a year of weather extremes, with hottest June and November on record logged
Heatwave in Malaysia sends durian trees blooming earlier than expected
Expect a strong harvest this season, with some orchards already seeing early fruit sets.
LTA, SCDF to get feedback on proposed EV green licence plates
The proposed change will help first responders identify if specific techniques are required during a fire.
Travellers can fly direct to Hangzhou on SIA from June 1
Ex-DSO assistant manager charged with accepting bribes of $230k cash and gifts
Among the gifts he allegedly received include a smartphone, and painting and repair of his home door.