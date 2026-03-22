Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 22, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Ghim Moh
Migrant workers hesitate to seek mental health support due to job loss fear, misconceptions: Study
A second study showed almost 41 in every 1,000 migrant domestic workers had moderate-to-severe signs of depression.
Storage providers seek clarity from MOH as new anti-vape laws require them to do more checks
They said it is not possible to check every box or carton that clients keep in their storage units.
‘Never seen anything like this’: Iranian missiles sow panic, destruction in Israeli towns
Footage showed heavy damage to an apartment building, next to a crater formed in the ground.
‘Vessels are becoming like jails’: Concern mounts for sailors stranded in Persian Gulf
Crews are facing dwindling essential supplies and restricted communication to avoid revealing their ship locations.
askST: What parental controls are available on my child’s phone and apps? How do I activate them?
Young, active, and injured: More young athletes suffering ACL injuries
Doctors attribute the increase to more young people participating in sports and sport-related competitions.
Community farm Edible Garden City to leave Queenstown in June, pondering next steps
Socially minded farms struggle when the country prioritises food productivity, experts said.
Property stocks in S’pore fall while banks gain as higher-for-longer rates reshape market outlook
Property stocks fell this week as the US Federal Reserve signalled that rates may stay higher for longer.