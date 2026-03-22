Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 22, 2026

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Published
Mar 22, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Ghim Moh

There were no injuries reported, said the police.

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Migrant workers hesitate to seek mental health support due to job loss fear, misconceptions: Study

A second study showed almost 41 in every 1,000 migrant domestic workers had moderate-to-severe signs of depression.

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Storage providers seek clarity from MOH as new anti-vape laws require them to do more checks

They said it is not possible to check every box or carton that clients keep in their storage units.

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‘Never seen anything like this’: Iranian missiles sow panic, destruction in Israeli towns

Footage showed heavy damage to an apartment building, next to a crater formed in the ground.

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‘Vessels are becoming like jails’: Concern mounts for sailors stranded in Persian Gulf

Crews are facing dwindling essential supplies and restricted communication to avoid revealing their ship locations.

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askST: What parental controls are available on my child’s phone and apps? How do I activate them?

Parental controls are available across telcos, devices and apps.

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Young, active, and injured: More young athletes suffering ACL injuries

Doctors attribute the increase to more young people participating in sports and sport-related competitions.

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Community farm Edible Garden City to leave Queenstown in June, pondering next steps

Socially minded farms struggle when the country prioritises food productivity, experts said.

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Property stocks in S’pore fall while banks gain as higher-for-longer rates reshape market outlook

Property stocks fell this week as the US Federal Reserve signalled that rates may stay higher for longer.

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Where to stay, eat and play in Langkawi, the Jewel of Kedah

Spot wildlife, catch local shows and stay in restored heritage homes in Langkawi.

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