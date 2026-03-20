Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 20, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 20, 2026, 05:59 PM

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Strong hiring demand for engineers, tech specialists in S’pore in 2025

Retrenchment rate among S’poreans and PR PMETs rose to 10.1 per 1,000 employees.

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S’pore labour market expanded in 2025, but retrenchments up in Q4

Firms are expected to remain cautious in their hiring and wage decisions in Q1 2026.

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Electricity prices could stay higher for longer after attack on world’s top LNG plant

The expected rise in S’pore’s electricity tariffs in March will likely not be the last from the Iran war fallout.

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Why China chooses to stay on the sidelines

Beijing is choosing restraint and avoiding a direct clash with the US.

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Amos Yee charged in S’pore court under Enlistment Act after being deported from US

He was not granted bail.

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Woh Hup to build Las Vegas Sands’ new Marina Bay project

The ultra luxury development, which is being built next to MBS, is set to be completed in 2030.

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Queen St HDB block hit by over 20-hour blackout after coffee shop fire

The water supply was also disrupted for some residents.

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Family emotional abuse claims must show harm beyond frustration, unhappiness

Specific details and credible evidence should be provided to substantiate claims.

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Man charged with stealing underwear, clothes and shoes on multiple occasions

He allegedly stole a parcel containing a bra and women’s loungewear worth over $180.

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New Jack Neo film Ah Boys To Firemen said to be in the works

The film is targeted to be released in time for Chinese New Year 2027.

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