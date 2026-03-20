Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 20, 2026

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Strong hiring demand for engineers, tech specialists in S’pore in 2025
S’pore labour market expanded in 2025, but retrenchments up in Q4
Electricity prices could stay higher for longer after attack on world’s top LNG plant
The expected rise in S’pore’s electricity tariffs in March will likely not be the last from the Iran war fallout.
Why China chooses to stay on the sidelines
Amos Yee charged in S’pore court under Enlistment Act after being deported from US
Woh Hup to build Las Vegas Sands’ new Marina Bay project
The ultra luxury development, which is being built next to MBS, is set to be completed in 2030.