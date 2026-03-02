Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 2, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 02, 2026, 06:20 PM

Prolonged Middle East conflict may push up prices: DPM Gan

S’pore to reassess GDP and inflation forecasts if needed, he said.

US-Israeli attack on Iran: What we know so far

Oil prices are impacted by the attacks. Flights have also been disrupted, including 26 under the SIA Group.

S’pore stocks tumble on Middle East turmoil

MAS said that it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East. 

S’pore to train 100,000 AI-savvy workers by 2029

The new programme is also set to uplift 10,000 enterprises.

Rainy weather expected on most afternoons in next 2 weeks

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

Public can use DBS PayLah to get refund when recycling bottles, cans

This is the second digital refund option apart from tapping ez-link cards.

MOE had received concerns about Little Professors in 2025, but found ‘nothing untoward’

MOE received over 200 e-mails and phone calls providing feedback on student care operators in 2025.

Over $240k, luxury watches seized in anti-vape blitz; 5 arrested

Three cars, including a Ferrari, were also seized.

Jail for condo security guard who molested teen resident

He molested the teen in the guard room.

Niigata travel guide: Discover Japan’s overlooked prefecture

The appeal lies in traditional restaurants, rice fields and seaside hamlets.

