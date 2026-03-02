Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 2, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Prolonged Middle East conflict may push up prices: DPM Gan
US-Israeli attack on Iran: What we know so far
Oil prices are impacted by the attacks. Flights have also been disrupted, including 26 under the SIA Group.
S’pore stocks tumble on Middle East turmoil
S’pore to train 100,000 AI-savvy workers by 2029
Rainy weather expected on most afternoons in next 2 weeks
Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.
Public can use DBS PayLah to get refund when recycling bottles, cans
MOE had received concerns about Little Professors in 2025, but found ‘nothing untoward’
MOE received over 200 e-mails and phone calls providing feedback on student care operators in 2025.