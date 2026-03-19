Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 19, 2026

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Govt ready to roll out more support measures if needed amid Mid-East situation
PM Wong said households and businesses will feel effects of the already-announced measures soon.
S’pore is friends with China, Japan; good relations not a zero-sum affair, says PM Wong
S’pore’s longstanding policy is to have as many strong and reliable friends as possible, he added.
DBS, POSB digital banking services restored after one-hour disruption
S’pore regularly facilitates US forces’ access to its facilities for transit, logistics support: MINDEF
‘Business as usual’ for Iranian shadow fleet still passing through S-E Asia: Analysts
Malaysia has been identified as a hub for illegal ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil in recent years.
Changi Airport retains World’s Best Airport title
It was also named best in Asia and best in the world for airport dining and immigration service.
S’pore-based Crypto.com lays off 12% of staff
1 hospitalised after coffee shop fire near famous Waterloo Street temple
179 luxury watches worth more than $1m seized in islandwide IRAS raids
More than one reason why S’pore couples fear having a second child
In our cosmopolitan and fast-paced society, the writer said the scarcity of time is acutely felt.