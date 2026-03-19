Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 19, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 19, 2026, 06:36 PM

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Govt ready to roll out more support measures if needed amid Mid-East situation

PM Wong said households and businesses will feel effects of the already-announced measures soon.

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S’pore is friends with China, Japan; good relations not a zero-sum affair, says PM Wong

S’pore’s longstanding policy is to have as many strong and reliable friends as possible, he added.

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DBS, POSB digital banking services restored after one-hour disruption

Over 2,100 reports were recorded for DBS and POSB services as at 12.30pm.

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S’pore regularly facilitates US forces’ access to its facilities for transit, logistics support: MINDEF

MIDNEF’s response came after US Navy ships docked here in recent days.

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‘Business as usual’ for Iranian shadow fleet still passing through S-E Asia: Analysts

Malaysia has been identified as a hub for illegal ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil in recent years.

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Changi Airport retains World’s Best Airport title

It was also named best in Asia and best in the world for airport dining and immigration service.

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S’pore-based Crypto.com lays off 12% of staff

It is not known how many employees in S’pore are affected.

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1 hospitalised after coffee shop fire near famous Waterloo Street temple

Twenty people were evacuated from Block 269B Queen Street.

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179 luxury watches worth more than $1m seized in islandwide IRAS raids

A woman who allegedly created fictitious purchases has been arrested.

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More than one reason why S’pore couples fear having a second child

In our cosmopolitan and fast-paced society, the writer said the scarcity of time is acutely felt.

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