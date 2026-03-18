Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 18, 2026

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Published
Mar 18, 2026, 06:09 PM

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New website launched to help people find beverage container return machines

From April 1, over 90% HDB households will be within a 5-minute walk of a machine.

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COE prices up across all categories; Cat A premium rises 3.4% to $111,890

The largest increase in this exercise of 11.5% was in the motorcycle category.

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Ringgit hits strongest level versus Singdollar since 2021

Some analysts predict the ringgit will be a top performing Asian currency in 2026.

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Reddit fails to block S’pore firm’s ‘Reddio’ trademark registration

A tribunal found that the two names are not similar enough to confuse consumers.

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Why OpenClaw caught China’s imagination

The newly popular AI agent has inspired queues, tutorials and no small amount of hysteria.

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Future of Komala Vilas in doubt as iconic restaurant remains shut after 2 months

Fans are lamenting its closure for renovation works, which don’t appear to be taking place.

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Middle-aged Chinese and Indian women emerge as force behind global gold demand: Report

Some like gold because it is a physical, discreet asset they can directly own and control.

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Man in remand after absconding in assault case

He was previously jailed over a post on then President Halimah in a separate case.

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Man charged with harbouring 10 women for prostitution, absconding from S’pore

He left S’pore illegally and was subsequently arrested in Thailand.

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S’pore’s Fire Disco back for one-night tribute event on March 28

It will feature DJs who used to spin at the Orchard Plaza nightclub that opened in 1989 and closed in 2000.

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