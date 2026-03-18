Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 18, 2026

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New website launched to help people find beverage container return machines
COE prices up across all categories; Cat A premium rises 3.4% to $111,890
Ringgit hits strongest level versus Singdollar since 2021
Reddit fails to block S’pore firm’s ‘Reddio’ trademark registration
Why OpenClaw caught China’s imagination
The newly popular AI agent has inspired queues, tutorials and no small amount of hysteria.
Future of Komala Vilas in doubt as iconic restaurant remains shut after 2 months
Fans are lamenting its closure for renovation works, which don’t appear to be taking place.
Middle-aged Chinese and Indian women emerge as force behind global gold demand: Report
Some like gold because it is a physical, discreet asset they can directly own and control.
Man in remand after absconding in assault case
Man charged with harbouring 10 women for prostitution, absconding from S’pore
S’pore’s Fire Disco back for one-night tribute event on March 28
It will feature DJs who used to spin at the Orchard Plaza nightclub that opened in 1989 and closed in 2000.