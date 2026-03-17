Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 17, 2026

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Published
Mar 17, 2026, 06:58 PM

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Why petrol prices go up like rockets but fall like feathers

Pump prices of petrol and diesel in S’pore recently crossed highs set during the Ukraine crisis in 2022.

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ComfortDelGro to raise taxi fares, add app fee as Iran war drives up fuel costs

The higher charges will be in place from March 24 to May 31.

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‘Small number’ of Singtel users affected in second disruption in 2 days

The telco said the disruptions are unrelated.

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Johor Regent plans to develop private homes in Holland Road after land swop

The development plans include low-rise, low-density housing and Good Class Bungalows.

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S’pore-Japan ties evolved significantly over 60 years: PM Wong

PM Wong, who is on an official visit to Japan, added that both countries can do more together.

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SMC opens inquiry into doc who mistakenly cut woman’s arteries

The doctor has been charged with causing the woman’s death during a routine surgery.

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Man arrested for allegedly deliberately insulting religion of a person

A handwritten note bearing offensive remarks was found pasted outside a Tampines home.

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Woman taken to hospital after power bank catches fire in MRT train cabin

The fire was put out quickly by the commuter, and no other injuries were reported.

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Holiday on wheels: The rising trend of RV travel in Malaysia

An operator said he hopes more is done to ensure new sites are built according to motorhome specifications.

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When blurry vision is not just eye strain: 5 things to know about glaucoma

More people under 60 in S’pore are being diagnosed with the progressive eye disease.

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