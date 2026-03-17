Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 17, 2026

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Why petrol prices go up like rockets but fall like feathers
Pump prices of petrol and diesel in S’pore recently crossed highs set during the Ukraine crisis in 2022.
ComfortDelGro to raise taxi fares, add app fee as Iran war drives up fuel costs
‘Small number’ of Singtel users affected in second disruption in 2 days
Johor Regent plans to develop private homes in Holland Road after land swop
The development plans include low-rise, low-density housing and Good Class Bungalows.
S’pore-Japan ties evolved significantly over 60 years: PM Wong
PM Wong, who is on an official visit to Japan, added that both countries can do more together.
SMC opens inquiry into doc who mistakenly cut woman’s arteries
Man arrested for allegedly deliberately insulting religion of a person
A handwritten note bearing offensive remarks was found pasted outside a Tampines home.
Woman taken to hospital after power bank catches fire in MRT train cabin
Holiday on wheels: The rising trend of RV travel in Malaysia
An operator said he hopes more is done to ensure new sites are built according to motorhome specifications.