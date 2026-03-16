Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 16, 2026

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Singtel outage: Tech issues delaying mobile service restoration
Up to 9% pay rise for over 35,000 MOE teachers, allied educators from Oct
The move is to ensure salaries remain competitive, and for MOE to attract and retain educators.
Waiters in S’pore among food services workers to get pay rise of up to 6.7%
Revised plans for S'pore’s second CBD; land parcels released in Jurong Lake District
The Govt will undertake some works, including building an underground link to a Cross Island Line MRT station.
S’pore travellers reassess plans as Middle East conflict creates uncertainty
Travellers here pivot to Japan, China and Thailand as war clouds long-haul travel plans.
Prolonged digital screen use linked to autism symptoms in toddlers: NUH study
Toddlers in S’pore had an average of 1.31 hours of screen time a day, against recommended guidelines.
MRT service from Tanah Merah to Expo to resume a day early on March 17
Shuttle bus service between the stations will stop operating from the afternoon of the same day.
More warm days expected in second fortnight of March in S’pore: Weatherman
Super Rich In Korea’s David Yong allegedly allowed firm to issue over $1m in unlawful loans
Asia’s millennials are giving $28,250 vacation club memberships a second look
Vacation clubs are courting younger Asian travellers with flexible memberships and perks.