Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 16, 2026

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Published
Mar 16, 2026, 06:26 PM

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Singtel outage: Tech issues delaying mobile service restoration

IMDA said it will be investigating the incident.

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Up to 9% pay rise for over 35,000 MOE teachers, allied educators from Oct

The move is to ensure salaries remain competitive, and for MOE to attract and retain educators.

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Waiters in S’pore among food services workers to get pay rise of up to 6.7%

They will see an annual salary bump of up to $145 over the next three years.

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Revised plans for S'pore’s second CBD; land parcels released in Jurong Lake District

The Govt will undertake some works, including building an underground link to a Cross Island Line MRT station.

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S’pore travellers reassess plans as Middle East conflict creates uncertainty

Travellers here pivot to Japan, China and Thailand as war clouds long-haul travel plans.

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Prolonged digital screen use linked to autism symptoms in toddlers: NUH study

Toddlers in S’pore had an average of 1.31 hours of screen time a day, against recommended guidelines.

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MRT service from Tanah Merah to Expo to resume a day early on March 17

Shuttle bus service between the stations will stop operating from the afternoon of the same day.

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More warm days expected in second fortnight of March in S’pore: Weatherman

 On some days, the daily maximum temperatures may exceed 35 deg C.

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Super Rich In Korea’s David Yong allegedly allowed firm to issue over $1m in unlawful loans

He was also charged with 10 counts of falsification of accounts.

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Asia’s millennials are giving $28,250 vacation club memberships a second look

Vacation clubs are courting younger Asian travellers with flexible memberships and perks.

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