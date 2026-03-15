Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 15, 2026

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S’pore’s energy secure despite disruptions from Mid-East conflict: Tan See Leng
To safeguard energy security, Singapore also imports gas from sources beyond the Middle East.
More new citizens for a baby-scarce S’pore: Can integration balance rising immigration?
They came for love, work and studies – and now call S’pore home
SFA recalls 2 more formula milk products due to presence of toxin
Stray cat population rises in Sungei Kadut, Tuas despite nationwide sterilisation programme
How the Mid-East conflict is affecting supply of Ramadan food in S-E Asia
While Malaysia and Singapore have yet to feel the impact due to pre-ordered stocks, traders expect price hikes soon.
HK chain Itacho Sushi shuts all outlets in S’pore
Cracking the PSLE maths code: Avoid meltdowns, change mindsets
What it meant when my tween daughter started speaking in ‘Samoan’
Get a dog, live longer?