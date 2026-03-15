Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 15, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 15, 2026, 06:40 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore’s energy secure despite disruptions from Mid-East conflict: Tan See Leng

To safeguard energy security, Singapore also imports gas from sources beyond the Middle East.

READ MORE HERE

More new citizens for a baby-scarce S’pore: Can integration balance rising immigration?

S’poreans mostly acknowledged the need for immigration, but had some concerns.

READ MORE HERE

They came for love, work and studies – and now call S’pore home

Four new Singaporeans reflect on their personal journeys.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

SFA recalls 2 more formula milk products due to presence of toxin

The recall is ongoing, the SFA and CDA said.

READ MORE HERE

Stray cat population rises in Sungei Kadut, Tuas despite nationwide sterilisation programme

Some foreign workers have reportedly brought cats from elsewhere.

READ MORE HERE

How the Mid-East conflict is affecting supply of Ramadan food in S-E Asia

While Malaysia and Singapore have yet to feel the impact due to pre-ordered stocks, traders expect price hikes soon.

READ MORE HERE

HK chain Itacho Sushi shuts all outlets in S’pore

It opened in Singapore in 2009.

READ MORE HERE

Cracking the PSLE maths code: Avoid meltdowns, change mindsets

Parents can view the maths exam as a means of building problem-solving skills.

READ MORE HERE

What it meant when my tween daughter started speaking in ‘Samoan’

It meant a child was starting to assert her independence.

READ MORE HERE

Get a dog, live longer?

Research says that people who own pets tend to be healthier.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.