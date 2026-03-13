Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 13, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 13, 2026, 06:02 PM

Second RSAF flight returns from Saudi Arabia with S’poreans, foreign nationals

Among those repatriated are 81 S’poreans and their dependants, including 42 students.

Petrol prices in S’pore surpass highs set during Ukraine crisis in 2022

Petrol station operators have been raising prices, at times more than once a day, as crude prices swing.

S’pore could face double whammy of rising energy costs and higher US tariffs

Higher energy costs are likely to fuel inflation, while a dramatic rise in US tariffs could hit economic growth.

Distressed Dubai does not mean Advantage S’pore

In a world of wars, the writer says nowhere is truly a safe haven.

Is the next Pokemon game set in S-E Asia? Millions of fans in the region are convinced

The company has not commented on the regional inspiration behind the games.

North East Line reliability doubles in February; overall MRT reliability up

The punctuality of trains also went up.

Over 6 years’ jail for woman who abused stepchildren

She confined the two kids naked in a bathroom. Her husband was earlier jailed after the daughter’s death.

18 months’ probation for teen who assaulted cop, causing nose fracture

The teen fought with his father at home and assaulted an officer who arrived at the scene.

16 pupils at Eunos pre-school down with food poisoning symptoms

Food samples from the lunch batch served on March 11 are currently undergoing laboratory testing.

Over $1.1m in vapes, components seized in HSA’s largest haul since Sept 1

The seizure amounted to almost 67,000 vapes and related components.

