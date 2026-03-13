Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 13, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Second RSAF flight returns from Saudi Arabia with S’poreans, foreign nationals
Among those repatriated are 81 S’poreans and their dependants, including 42 students.
Petrol prices in S’pore surpass highs set during Ukraine crisis in 2022
Petrol station operators have been raising prices, at times more than once a day, as crude prices swing.
S’pore could face double whammy of rising energy costs and higher US tariffs
Higher energy costs are likely to fuel inflation, while a dramatic rise in US tariffs could hit economic growth.
Distressed Dubai does not mean Advantage S’pore
Is the next Pokemon game set in S-E Asia? Millions of fans in the region are convinced
North East Line reliability doubles in February; overall MRT reliability up
Over 6 years’ jail for woman who abused stepchildren
She confined the two kids naked in a bathroom. Her husband was earlier jailed after the daughter’s death.
18 months’ probation for teen who assaulted cop, causing nose fracture
The teen fought with his father at home and assaulted an officer who arrived at the scene.
16 pupils at Eunos pre-school down with food poisoning symptoms
Food samples from the lunch batch served on March 11 are currently undergoing laboratory testing.