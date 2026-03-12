Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 12, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 12, 2026, 06:37 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Businesses, households can help offset impact of higher electricity prices: Tan See Leng

Around half of S’pore gas imports is piped in from countries in Asia, and this supply is unaffected.

READ MORE HERE

LNG supply crunch worsening for S’pore and Asia, as rise in force majeure notices signal

Most analysts believe between 15 and 20% of S’pore LNG imports come from the Middle East.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore will maintain tough stance against drug abuse despite criticism: Shanmugam

He defended the death penalty for drug trafficking, saying that it has been an effective deterrent.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

ERP rates to increase by $1 at 4 locations

Orchard Rd area, which has seen speeds persistently lower than optimal, is being closely monitored.

READ MORE HERE

China’s quiet blame game before the Xi-Trump summit

Wang Yi aimed to paint Washington as the source of global chaos and China as a stabilising force.

READ MORE HERE

Doc who mistakenly cut woman’s arteries during surgery charged

A coroner’s inquiry ruled that the patient died as a result of the medical procedure.

READ MORE HERE

Private-hire driver who consumed and sold meth gets jail, caning

He began selling methamphetamine in 2024 after he was retrenched as a technician.

READ MORE HERE

Tada revises cancellation fee policy

The new policies will come into effect at noon on March 18.

READ MORE HERE

2 taken to hospital, 60 evacuated after fire in Bukit Batok

The fire involved the living room of a HDB flat on the second floor.

READ MORE HERE

Peh Gao Coffeeshop is Orh Gao Taproom’s new day-time concept at Serene Centre

The menu offers a mix of Asian comfort food.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.