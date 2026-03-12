Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 12, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Businesses, households can help offset impact of higher electricity prices: Tan See Leng
Around half of S’pore gas imports is piped in from countries in Asia, and this supply is unaffected.
LNG supply crunch worsening for S’pore and Asia, as rise in force majeure notices signal
Most analysts believe between 15 and 20% of S’pore LNG imports come from the Middle East.
S’pore will maintain tough stance against drug abuse despite criticism: Shanmugam
He defended the death penalty for drug trafficking, saying that it has been an effective deterrent.
ERP rates to increase by $1 at 4 locations
Orchard Rd area, which has seen speeds persistently lower than optimal, is being closely monitored.
China’s quiet blame game before the Xi-Trump summit
Wang Yi aimed to paint Washington as the source of global chaos and China as a stabilising force.
Doc who mistakenly cut woman’s arteries during surgery charged
A coroner’s inquiry ruled that the patient died as a result of the medical procedure.