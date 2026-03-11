Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 11, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
RSAF plane returns with largest group of S’poreans from Middle East so far
A total of 218 S’pore citizens and their dependants were on board the military plane.
What you could expect before a repatriation flight
Travellers and experts advise having visas, global data coverage and being flexible to changes.
More SIA flights to and from Dubai cancelled due to Middle East conflict
Noise-monitoring ‘traffic light’ in Clementi community hall to tackle noise concerns
Organisers who repeatedly set off the red light could be suspended from booking the event space.
Key considerations hanging over the approval of Simba-M1’s merger
IMDA is still wrestling with the decision almost 6 months after the firms submitted the required documents.
S’pore peregrine falcon nanny cam fixed after technical issues
10 people taken to hospital after accident on KJE
Man charged under POFMA over alleged false statements in TikTok videos
Teacher allegedly used mobile phone to commit voyeurism
Should you worry about the plastic in your floss and toothbrush?
Some researchers speculate that microplastics could disrupt the microbial balance of the mouth.