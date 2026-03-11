Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 11, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 11, 2026, 05:56 PM

RSAF plane returns with largest group of S’poreans from Middle East so far

A total of 218 S’pore citizens and their dependants were on board the military plane.

What you could expect before a repatriation flight

Travellers and experts advise having visas, global data coverage and being flexible to changes.

More SIA flights to and from Dubai cancelled due to Middle East conflict

Scoot has also cancelled more flights between S’pore and Jeddah till March 17.

Noise-monitoring ‘traffic light’ in Clementi community hall to tackle noise concerns

Organisers who repeatedly set off the red light could be suspended from booking the event space.

Key considerations hanging over the approval of Simba-M1’s merger

IMDA is still wrestling with the decision almost 6 months after the firms submitted the required documents.

S’pore peregrine falcon nanny cam fixed after technical issues

The live stream began experiencing issues on March 9.

10 people taken to hospital after accident on KJE

A lorry and a trailer were involved in the accident.

Man charged under POFMA over alleged false statements in TikTok videos

He also faces two charges of defamation.

Teacher allegedly used mobile phone to commit voyeurism

It involved six of his female colleagues at their workplace.

Should you worry about the plastic in your floss and toothbrush?

Some researchers speculate that microplastics could disrupt the microbial balance of the mouth.

