Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 10, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Iran says oil blockade will continue until attacks end, Trump threatens escalation
With Trump’s mixed messaging, calm in oil markets may be fleeting
Selling ‘Oripas’ trading card packs might be criminal, police will investigate reports
Short for “original packs”, Oripas are seller-made packs marketed as a low-cost chance at high-value cards.
Man to be charged over TikTok videos promoting ill will between racial groups
S’pore banks, investment platforms gear up for tougher MAS rules on online financial content
Breast cancer deaths fall in S’pore despite more cases
Earlier diagnoses and improved treatment are reasons there are fewer deaths, new research shows.
askST Jobs: I’m doing more work for the same pay. What should I do?
Document your expanded role and discuss workload, support or even flexible benefits with your boss.
Alexandra Village sugar cane juice seller’s hand trapped in pressing machine
The stall owner’s ring and pinky fingers were bandaged as he was helped onto a stretcher.