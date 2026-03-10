Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 10, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 10, 2026, 06:26 PM

Iran says oil blockade will continue until attacks end, Trump threatens escalation

Trump has said the war can end only with a compliant Iranian government.

With Trump’s mixed messaging, calm in oil markets may be fleeting

Analysts believe the war won’t end soon.

Selling ‘Oripas’ trading card packs might be criminal, police will investigate reports

Short for “original packs”, Oripas are seller-made packs marketed as a low-cost chance at high-value cards.

Man to be charged over TikTok videos promoting ill will between racial groups

He also made false and criminally defamatory statements.

S’pore banks, investment platforms gear up for tougher MAS rules on online financial content

MAS has also issued a guide for online content creators.

Breast cancer deaths fall in S’pore despite more cases

Earlier diagnoses and improved treatment are reasons there are fewer deaths, new research shows.

askST Jobs: I’m doing more work for the same pay. What should I do?

Document your expanded role and discuss workload, support or even flexible benefits with your boss.

Alexandra Village sugar cane juice seller’s hand trapped in pressing machine

The stall owner’s ring and pinky fingers were bandaged as he was helped onto a stretcher.

Man who allegedly groped another man among 5 charged with molestation

Another man is accused of touching an 18-year-old girl’s thigh on a bus.

Passengers set off on Disney Adventure cruise’s first voyage from S’pore

Many passengers arrived at Marina Bay Cruise Centre dressed in Disney-themed attire.

