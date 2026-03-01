Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 1, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 01, 2026, 06:12 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

26 SIA, Scoot flights to Middle East cancelled amid US-Israel attacks on Iran

Customers are advised to update their contact details.

READ MORE HERE

More strikes aimed at Iran after US, Israeli assault kills supreme leader Khamenei

Israel’s military said its strikes on March 1 targeted Iran’s ballistic missile and air defence systems.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Is all screen time harmful to children?

The Straits Times speaks to two paediatric experts for answers.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Chinese carmakers rev up EV production in South-east Asia but net gains to local workers uncertain

Local incentives, domestic competition drive more manufacturing abroad.

READ MORE HERE

15,000kg of rice distributed at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre to help those in need

Five huntreed care bags, including a 2.5kg rice pack, were also distributed to ComCare and CHAS Blue Card holders.

READ MORE HERE

‘Better than gold’: Singapore used-laptop resellers cash in on AI-driven demand

Some dealers are benefiting from demand for memory chips and AI-enabled laptops.

READ MORE HERE

Predicting public opinion, preserving historical texts: New NUS centre marries humanities with AI

The centre hopes to tackle complex social problems by blending the humanities and social sciences with computational methods.

READ MORE HERE

Between duty and danger: Indonesia’s bold peacekeeping push in Gaza

Jakarta is preparing to send up to 8,000 troops as part of a multinational stabilisation force.

READ MORE HERE

Dementia programme expanded to seven centres in Singapore, aims to reach 1,200 by 2028

Programme offers structured activities and caregiver support, as dementia cases here are set to rise.

READ MORE HERE

Ask Sandra: Neuroscience-backed revision methods for the PSLE that will help your child

Instead of getting your child to put in long ways, are there ways to study that can boost memory and recall during exams?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.