Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 1, 2026

26 SIA, Scoot flights to Middle East cancelled amid US-Israel attacks on Iran
More strikes aimed at Iran after US, Israeli assault kills supreme leader Khamenei
Israel’s military said its strikes on March 1 targeted Iran’s ballistic missile and air defence systems.
askST: Is all screen time harmful to children?
Chinese carmakers rev up EV production in South-east Asia but net gains to local workers uncertain
15,000kg of rice distributed at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre to help those in need
Five huntreed care bags, including a 2.5kg rice pack, were also distributed to ComCare and CHAS Blue Card holders.
‘Better than gold’: Singapore used-laptop resellers cash in on AI-driven demand
Predicting public opinion, preserving historical texts: New NUS centre marries humanities with AI
The centre hopes to tackle complex social problems by blending the humanities and social sciences with computational methods.
Between duty and danger: Indonesia’s bold peacekeeping push in Gaza
Jakarta is preparing to send up to 8,000 troops as part of a multinational stabilisation force.
Dementia programme expanded to seven centres in Singapore, aims to reach 1,200 by 2028
Programme offers structured activities and caregiver support, as dementia cases here are set to rise.
Ask Sandra: Neuroscience-backed revision methods for the PSLE that will help your child
Instead of getting your child to put in long ways, are there ways to study that can boost memory and recall during exams?