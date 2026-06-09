Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 9, 2026

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Published
Jun 09, 2026, 06:16 PM

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Pioneer Generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups of $300 to $1,200 in July

The top-ups will be automatically credited to eligible pioneers’ CPF MediSave Accounts.

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S’pore to negotiate FTA with regional bloc of 8 East African countries

This would be S’pore’s first free trade agreement with an African partner.

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Philippine quake toll hits 41 as rescuers race to reach those still trapped

The 7.8-magnitude quake triggered tsunami warnings across several countries.

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AI job losses are scaring Americans and policymakers are scrambling for answers

More than 115,000 jobs in the US have already been lost to AI in 2026.

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Passengers can travel to more US cities on single ticket under SIA-Southwest Airlines tie-up

The partnership will allow travellers to fly to nearly 120 destinations in the US.

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S’pore to ramp up efforts against illegal and problem gambling during World Cup 2026

There will also be public education on problem gambling.

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World Cup 2026: How football fans can avoid health red cards

Find out how to cope with sleep disruption, more screen time and overeating during matches.

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HK school advertises vacancy after firing principal over SAFRA Jurong swearing incident

Applicants must possess “outstanding leadership skills and excellent character”.

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Man who raped 13-year-old girl he met online gets jail, caning

He met the victim via an online video-conferencing platform.

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Go plushie flower-picking at Cj Hendry’s free Gardens by the Bay pop-up

The immersive installation features tens of thousands of flowers.

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