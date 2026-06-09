Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 9, 2026

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Pioneer Generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups of $300 to $1,200 in July
The top-ups will be automatically credited to eligible pioneers’ CPF MediSave Accounts.
S’pore to negotiate FTA with regional bloc of 8 East African countries
Philippine quake toll hits 41 as rescuers race to reach those still trapped
AI job losses are scaring Americans and policymakers are scrambling for answers
Passengers can travel to more US cities on single ticket under SIA-Southwest Airlines tie-up
S’pore to ramp up efforts against illegal and problem gambling during World Cup 2026
World Cup 2026: How football fans can avoid health red cards
Find out how to cope with sleep disruption, more screen time and overeating during matches.