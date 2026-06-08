Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 8, 2026

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At least 32 killed after 7.8-magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines
Several countries in the region, including Japan, issued tsunami warnings, most of which have now been lifted.
Israel hits Iran petrochemical plant in new strikes despite Trump reprimand
US President Donald Trump insisted that an agreement to end the wider war remains well within reach.
S’pore stocks slide 1.9% amid global tech rout, Iran war strikes
Airfares will take longer than expected to return to normal: IATA
The global airline body said this was partly due to the “very unevenly distributed” oil refining capacity around the world.
S’pore launches new AI supercomputer to boost climate, healthcare research
It has the country’s largest cluster of advanced graphics processing units from US chipmaker Nvidia.
OCBC to offer physical gold trading and storage to wealthy clients, institutions in S’pore
Power-washing artist flooded with support, business inquiries after SMRT removes work in Mountbatten
The June 1 incident, which Marcus Pang posted about on Instagram on June 5, even drew the attention of MPs.
Principal of HK school fired over SAFRA Jurong swearing incident seeks legal advice
S’porean woman rescued after fall at waterfall in Malaysia’s Selangor state
The extent of her injuries was not disclosed, nor were the reason and circumstances behind her fall.
Hokkaido road trip guide: Explore Tokachi’s nature spots by campervan
Clean and efficient infrastructure makes Japan one of Asia’s more campervan-friendly destinations.