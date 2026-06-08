Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 8, 2026

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Published
Jun 08, 2026, 06:30 PM

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At least 32 killed after 7.8-magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines

Several countries in the region, including Japan, issued tsunami warnings, most of which have now been lifted.

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Israel hits Iran petrochemical plant in new strikes despite Trump reprimand

US President Donald Trump insisted that an agreement to end the wider war remains well within reach.

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S’pore stocks slide 1.9% amid global tech rout, Iran war strikes

The Straits Times Index slid alongside other Asian indexes.

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Airfares will take longer than expected to return to normal: IATA

The global airline body said this was partly due to the “very unevenly distributed” oil refining capacity around the world.

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S’pore launches new AI supercomputer to boost climate, healthcare research

It has the country’s largest cluster of advanced graphics processing units from US chipmaker Nvidia.

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OCBC to offer physical gold trading and storage to wealthy clients, institutions in S’pore

The service will be available from June 10.

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Power-washing artist flooded with support, business inquiries after SMRT removes work in Mountbatten

The June 1 incident, which Marcus Pang posted about on Instagram on June 5, even drew the attention of MPs.

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Principal of HK school fired over SAFRA Jurong swearing incident seeks legal advice

This comes after the school rejected his resignation on June 3.

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S’porean woman rescued after fall at waterfall in Malaysia’s Selangor state

The extent of her injuries was not disclosed, nor were the reason and circumstances behind her fall.

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Hokkaido road trip guide: Explore Tokachi’s nature spots by campervan

Clean and efficient infrastructure makes Japan one of Asia’s more campervan-friendly destinations.

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