Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 7, 2026

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Published
Jun 07, 2026, 06:12 PM

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2,520 BTO flats with waits of around three years to go on sale in June

These flats will form over a third of the 6,900 flats that will be launched in the upcoming BTO exercise.

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28 HDB projects could get new refuse chute doors to prevent dumping of bulky items

This comes after chokes caused by the improper disposal of bulky items were reported in 2025.

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2 S’pore residents who were on hantavirus-hit cruise ship complete quarantine

Both are well and have tested negative for hantavirus, CDA said.

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Luxury yacht at Sentosa Cove marina sinking after fire

There are no reported injuries, SCDF confirmed.

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A daughter evicted, a wealthy family divided: The 10-lawsuit saga in S’pore

Most of the disputes happened after the patriarch lost his mental capacity

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Over 6,000 from north-west district join fitness festival to keep active

Residents took part in activities such as pickleball, frisbee golf and tyre flips.

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AI-linked layoffs in US spark new wave of one-person start-ups

Workers laid off because of AI are harnessing the technology to start their own companies.

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Missing Malaysian hiker’s rescue hailed a ‘miracle’

She was found late on June 6 in a forested area near Tapah.

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Man arrested for possessing stun device, suspected drug offences after crashing car

He crashed a car into the void deck of a Housing Board block in Yishun.

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How S’pore pet owners cope with pet deaths

More pet owners opt for meaningful ways to remember their fur kids.

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