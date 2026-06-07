Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 7, 2026

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2,520 BTO flats with waits of around three years to go on sale in June
These flats will form over a third of the 6,900 flats that will be launched in the upcoming BTO exercise.
28 HDB projects could get new refuse chute doors to prevent dumping of bulky items
This comes after chokes caused by the improper disposal of bulky items were reported in 2025.
2 S’pore residents who were on hantavirus-hit cruise ship complete quarantine
Luxury yacht at Sentosa Cove marina sinking after fire
A daughter evicted, a wealthy family divided: The 10-lawsuit saga in S’pore
Over 6,000 from north-west district join fitness festival to keep active
AI-linked layoffs in US spark new wave of one-person start-ups
Workers laid off because of AI are harnessing the technology to start their own companies.