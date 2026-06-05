Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 5, 2026

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Singapore Airlines in talks for major new jet order: Sources
Boys and girls show different depressive symptoms tied to early brain development: Study
The study tracked how different parts of the brain developed and interacted over time.
3 massage parlours raided over alleged vice activities
S’pore investors keep funds with Moomoo, Tiger Brokers, Longbridge amid China curbs
Many said they feel assured as the S’pore entities of these brokerages are regulated by the MAS.
‘Sell Indonesia’ sweeps trading desks as Prabowo tightens grip
The rupiah has slumped while the benchmark stock index has tumbled 36% to become world’s worst performing.
Manuscript mysteries: Going back in time to decode India’s rich heritage
India is embarking on one of its most ambitious efforts to conserve, digitise and catalogue ancient manuscripts.
Free live screening of World Cup matches at over 50 CCs, sports centres and The Kallang
There will be pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games and lucky draws at these venues.
Jail, fine for driver linked to over 70 accidents, most were staged to cheat motorists
12-year-old among seven arrested after allegedly beating up girl
Ikea Singapore goes beyond furnishing your home by end-2026
The Swedish giant has plans to roll out a full suite of renovation services in Singapore.