Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 5, 2026

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Published
Jun 05, 2026, 06:06 PM

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Singapore Airlines in talks for major new jet order: Sources

SIA is looking to buy at least 50 of the industry’s biggest jets.

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Boys and girls show different depressive symptoms tied to early brain development: Study

The study tracked how different parts of the brain developed and interacted over time.

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3 massage parlours raided over alleged vice activities

Five women were arrested during the raids.

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S’pore investors keep funds with Moomoo, Tiger Brokers, Longbridge amid China curbs

Many said they feel assured as the S’pore entities of these brokerages are regulated by the MAS.

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‘Sell Indonesia’ sweeps trading desks as Prabowo tightens grip

The rupiah has slumped while the benchmark stock index has tumbled 36% to become world’s worst performing.

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Manuscript mysteries: Going back in time to decode India’s rich heritage

India is embarking on one of its most ambitious efforts to conserve, digitise and catalogue ancient manuscripts.

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Free live screening of World Cup matches at over 50 CCs, sports centres and The Kallang

There will be pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games and lucky draws at these venues.

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Jail, fine for driver linked to over 70 accidents, most were staged to cheat motorists

He did this over a period lasting over 4 years.

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12-year-old among seven arrested after allegedly beating up girl

The 14-year-old’s mother reported that the girl was hospitalised after the incident.

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Ikea Singapore goes beyond furnishing your home by end-2026

The Swedish giant has plans to roll out a full suite of renovation services in Singapore.

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