Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 4, 2026

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Anthropic looks to set up shop in S’pore, fill roles in finance and product support
A regional research economist based here can expect to receive an annual salary of over $300k.
Cat A COE climbs to $126,009, narrowing gap with Cat B to $980
How to know if you’re paying the right person on PayNow
From June 6, the name registered with your bank account will be partially displayed for transactions.
What does Trump’s new tariff on ‘forced labour’ mean for S’pore trade?
US trade partners, including S’pore, China and India, would face higher duties of 12.5%.
Laurence Lien among Time’s 100 most influential people in philanthropy
Unauthorised clearance of trees in nature reserve being investigated
NParks said a contractor had cleared the site for the temporary storage of materials without approval.
HK principal who swore at guards in S’pore sacked after school rejects his resignation
The school said that his “vulgar” behaviour violated the professional code of conduct for teaching staff.
Man charged after he allegedly assaulted stranger wearing cap with Israeli emblem
The man he assaulted was given a stern warning for displaying a foreign national emblem in public.
This mental trick may help you get more exercise
The key to starting a fitness habit is a more flexible mindset about your exercise plans.
Pokemon fun run coming to S’pore in November
There will also be a pop-up store, a Pikachu parade and meet-and-greet, and photo spots at the event.