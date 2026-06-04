Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 04, 2026, 06:03 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Anthropic looks to set up shop in S’pore, fill roles in finance and product support

A regional research economist based here can expect to receive an annual salary of over $300k.

READ MORE HERE

Cat A COE climbs to $126,009, narrowing gap with Cat B to $980

The premium for the Open category COE fell slightly to $129k.

READ MORE HERE

How to know if you’re paying the right person on PayNow

From June 6, the name registered with your bank account will be partially displayed for transactions.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

What does Trump’s new tariff on ‘forced labour’ mean for S’pore trade?

US trade partners, including S’pore, China and India, would face higher duties of 12.5%.

READ MORE HERE

Laurence Lien among Time’s 100 most influential people in philanthropy

The chairman of the Lien Foundation is the only S’porean on the list.

READ MORE HERE

Unauthorised clearance of trees in nature reserve being investigated

NParks said a contractor had cleared the site for the temporary storage of materials without approval.

READ MORE HERE

HK principal who swore at guards in S’pore sacked after school rejects his resignation

The school said that his “vulgar” behaviour violated the professional code of conduct for teaching staff.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged after he allegedly assaulted stranger wearing cap with Israeli emblem

The man he assaulted was given a stern warning for displaying a foreign national emblem in public.

READ MORE HERE

This mental trick may help you get more exercise

The key to starting a fitness habit is a more flexible mindset about your exercise plans.

READ MORE HERE

Pokemon fun run coming to S’pore in November

There will also be a pop-up store, a Pikachu parade and meet-and-greet, and photo spots at the event.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.