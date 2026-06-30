Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 30, 2026

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Electricity, gas tariffs for S’pore households to go up in Q3
Over 1 million HDB households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in July
Eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save rebates, and up to 1 month of S&CC rebates.
Works for Long Island to begin off East Coast Park end-2026
About 1 in 7 S’pore families has income of at least $30k a month
Gojek founder jailed 10 years over Indonesia school laptop corruption case
Yen hits 40-year low against US dollar, new all-time lows against Singdollar
$10 worth of Healthier SG Healthpoints after completing in-person health check-in
Man who had caregiver stress gets 8 years’ jail for killing brother in 2025
Reformative training for ex-religious teacher over indecent act with underage girl
More young adults in S’pore sign up as bone marrow donors
The donor programme aims to recruit more young donors, especially from ethnic minorities.