Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 30, 2026

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Published
Jun 30, 2026, 06:01 PM

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Electricity, gas tariffs for S’pore households to go up in Q3

Electricity tariff will rise by 17 per cent and gas tariff by 7.1 per cent.

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Over 1 million HDB households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in July

Eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save rebates, and up to 1 month of S&CC rebates.

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Works for Long Island to begin off East Coast Park end-2026

There will be less space for sea sports and some impact on biodiversity is expected.

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About 1 in 7 S’pore families has income of at least $30k a month

In 2025, the median household market income for resident households was $12,446.

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Gojek founder jailed 10 years over Indonesia school laptop corruption case

Judges cited “reprehensible motive” and rejected the request for acquittal.

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Yen hits 40-year low against US dollar, new all-time lows against Singdollar

Against the Singdollar, the yen fell to 125.49 on June 30 before paring losses.

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$10 worth of Healthier SG Healthpoints after completing in-person health check-in

The check-ins must be done between July 1 and end-2029.

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Man who had caregiver stress gets 8 years’ jail for killing brother in 2025

He was fed up with the victim’s incessant cleaning of their Boon Lay flat.

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Reformative training for ex-religious teacher over indecent act with underage girl

The girl was 12 years old at the time of the offence.

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More young adults in S’pore sign up as bone marrow donors

The donor programme aims to recruit more young donors, especially from ethnic minorities.

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