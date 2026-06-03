Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 3, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 03, 2026, 05:59 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Life expectancy of S’pore’s population rose in 2025 to 83.9 years

S’pore residents aged 65 in 2025 can expect to live to 86.6 years of age.

READ MORE HERE

Starting pay of local bus drivers to rise by $450 from Jan 2027

The average monthly pay will increase from $3,600 to more than $4,000.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore could face 12.5% US tariff after forced labour trade probe

MTI had said there was no evidence that S’pore exported goods made with forced labour to the US.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Geopolitics has changed how Temasek invests, says chairman Teo Chee Hean

This comes as several recent wars and geopolitical conflicts threaten to disrupt businesses and economies, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Rupiah crosses 14,000 per Singdollar for first time

Indonesia stocks also sank to a five-year low.

READ MORE HERE

Phoon Huat freezes prices of at least 100 essential products in June

The price freeze applies at all RedMan and Phoon Huat stores.

READ MORE HERE

BTS S’pore concert tickets offered for resale at up to 23 times the original price

A reseller was offering a VIP ticket by the stage for the show on Dec 20 at $8,896.

READ MORE HERE

S’poreans in Japan advised to be on alert as Typhoon Jangmi heads towards Tokyo

They are advised to keep their valuables, especially their passports, in waterproof bags.

READ MORE HERE

Man behind 9 firms tied to $3b money laundering case admits to conspiring to cheat IRAS

Wang Junjie, who was a resident in Bedok in 2023, will return to court on July 16 to be sentenced.

READ MORE HERE

What to know about using creatine to cope with menopause

Creatine is a compound that the body produces naturally and stores mostly in muscles.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.