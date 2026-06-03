Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 3, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Life expectancy of S’pore’s population rose in 2025 to 83.9 years
Starting pay of local bus drivers to rise by $450 from Jan 2027
S’pore could face 12.5% US tariff after forced labour trade probe
MTI had said there was no evidence that S’pore exported goods made with forced labour to the US.
Geopolitics has changed how Temasek invests, says chairman Teo Chee Hean
This comes as several recent wars and geopolitical conflicts threaten to disrupt businesses and economies, he said.
Rupiah crosses 14,000 per Singdollar for first time
Phoon Huat freezes prices of at least 100 essential products in June
BTS S’pore concert tickets offered for resale at up to 23 times the original price
S’poreans in Japan advised to be on alert as Typhoon Jangmi heads towards Tokyo
They are advised to keep their valuables, especially their passports, in waterproof bags.
Man behind 9 firms tied to $3b money laundering case admits to conspiring to cheat IRAS
Wang Junjie, who was a resident in Bedok in 2023, will return to court on July 16 to be sentenced.
What to know about using creatine to cope with menopause
Creatine is a compound that the body produces naturally and stores mostly in muscles.