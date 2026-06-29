Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 29, 2026

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Published
Jun 29, 2026, 06:09 PM

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2 taken to hospital after ammonia gas leak at Fishery Port Road facility

Buildings were evacuated and members of the public were advised to stay away from the location.

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HarbourFront Centre’s closure on July 27 marks end of an era

Singapore Cruise Centre will relocate down the road to 5 HarbourFront Ave from July 15.

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Singapore Airlines increased number of female pilots by 25% over past five years

Scoot fell short of its goal to increase the number of female pilots from 2021 levels.

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Kpod-using driver in accident sentenced to jail

It is the first such case after etomidate was reclassified.

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Japan tourist hot spot Hakone aims to implement accommodation tax

About 800 designated facilities will collect a fixed rate of $2.80 per person per stay.

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3 NUS students built an AI tool to tackle teachers’ marking load, give quality feedback

The AI tool, Ren, is now being piloted across 11 institutions in S’pore.

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Motorcyclist arrested after failing to stop for police check, fleeing on foot

Police officers gave chase and the motorcycle skidded during the pursuit.

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Jail for woman who drove in Thomson with alcohol level nearly 3 times limit

She caused a three-car chain collision that injured two people.

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Is your phone keeping you awake? 4 tips for sleep-deprived S’poreans

Charge your phone outside the bedroom and use an old-school alarm clock instead.

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Cherry blossoms, snow and safaris: Why seasonal holidays are getting harder to plan

By 2100, scientists predict summers in the Northern hemisphere will stretch up to 6 months long.

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