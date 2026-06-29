Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 29, 2026

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2 taken to hospital after ammonia gas leak at Fishery Port Road facility
Buildings were evacuated and members of the public were advised to stay away from the location.
HarbourFront Centre’s closure on July 27 marks end of an era
Singapore Cruise Centre will relocate down the road to 5 HarbourFront Ave from July 15.
Singapore Airlines increased number of female pilots by 25% over past five years
Scoot fell short of its goal to increase the number of female pilots from 2021 levels.
Kpod-using driver in accident sentenced to jail
Japan tourist hot spot Hakone aims to implement accommodation tax
About 800 designated facilities will collect a fixed rate of $2.80 per person per stay.
3 NUS students built an AI tool to tackle teachers’ marking load, give quality feedback
Motorcyclist arrested after failing to stop for police check, fleeing on foot
Jail for woman who drove in Thomson with alcohol level nearly 3 times limit
Is your phone keeping you awake? 4 tips for sleep-deprived S’poreans
Cherry blossoms, snow and safaris: Why seasonal holidays are getting harder to plan
By 2100, scientists predict summers in the Northern hemisphere will stretch up to 6 months long.