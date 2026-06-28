Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 28, 2026

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Published
Jun 28, 2026, 06:32 PM

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‘Every life is precious’: How miscarriage shaped one mum’s journey to having baby No. 6

A small group of parents in Singapore are bucking the trend and having larger families.  

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SPF trials new canine-mounted camera system to improve search operations

The lightweight camera is worn on an adjustable harness designed to allow the dog to move unrestricted.

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askST: Why is there so much rubbish on the beach in East Coast Park?

Based on official records, Singapore is heading towards the “trashiest” time of the year.

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Unpaid wages: Director behind firms linked to case back in S’pore, assisting in MOM probe

The man has surrendered his passport.

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New Online Safety Commission opens its doors to help victims tackle harmful content

Those who face intimate image abuse, image-based child abuse and doxxing can submit reports immediately.

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Study finds that teenage boys in S’pore get physically punished twice as often as girls

Mothers who were physically punished as children were also more likely to view such punishment favourably.

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Malaysia vows smooth borders for Johor polls – here’s what voters in Singapore need to do

With polling day falling on a Saturday, traffic from Singapore to Johor is expected to be heavy.

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Boy, 11, rescued 3 days after Venezuela quakes as window for finding survivors narrows

The death toll has reached more than 1,400.

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SIA shares jump amid Iran peace talks, World Cup fever, but rebound could be temporary

Artificial intelligence stocks and emerging market currencies like the Malaysian ringgit also had a volatile week.

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Over 500 enthusiasts to gather as Asia board game meet returns to S’pore in July for second year

The three-day competition is part of efforts to bring more unique events to town.

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