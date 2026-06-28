Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 28, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Every life is precious’: How miscarriage shaped one mum’s journey to having baby No. 6
A small group of parents in Singapore are bucking the trend and having larger families.
SPF trials new canine-mounted camera system to improve search operations
The lightweight camera is worn on an adjustable harness designed to allow the dog to move unrestricted.
askST: Why is there so much rubbish on the beach in East Coast Park?
Based on official records, Singapore is heading towards the “trashiest” time of the year.
Unpaid wages: Director behind firms linked to case back in S’pore, assisting in MOM probe
New Online Safety Commission opens its doors to help victims tackle harmful content
Those who face intimate image abuse, image-based child abuse and doxxing can submit reports immediately.
Study finds that teenage boys in S’pore get physically punished twice as often as girls
Mothers who were physically punished as children were also more likely to view such punishment favourably.
Malaysia vows smooth borders for Johor polls – here’s what voters in Singapore need to do
With polling day falling on a Saturday, traffic from Singapore to Johor is expected to be heavy.
Boy, 11, rescued 3 days after Venezuela quakes as window for finding survivors narrows
SIA shares jump amid Iran peace talks, World Cup fever, but rebound could be temporary
Artificial intelligence stocks and emerging market currencies like the Malaysian ringgit also had a volatile week.