Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 26, 2026

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MOM beefs up workplace safety measures after spate of deaths
Over 80 companies with 400 vacancies step forward to help unpaid workers
The vacancies mean there may be jobs for all affected workers, should they choose to take them.
AI can speed up defence decisions, but humans must be in control: Chan Chun Sing
Ohmyhome Ltd sells real estate business for US$1
AirAsia to drop non-stop S’pore-Jakarta flights
The wealth gap is widening. The answer isn’t more handouts – it’s a stake
Everyone must be given exposure to financial assets that compound over time, says the writer.
Jobless, yet a director in over 12 firms: One woman’s corporate nightmare
She lost her new job after her employer discovered more than 30 directorships in her name.
Indians adore their deities. This one rides a motorcycle, grants wishes
Devotees believe Om Banna’s spirit is embodied in the motorcycle he was riding when he crashed and died.