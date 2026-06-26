Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 26, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 26, 2026, 06:21 PM

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MOM beefs up workplace safety measures after spate of deaths

Seven workers have died in five workplace accidents in the past four weeks.

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Over 80 companies with 400 vacancies step forward to help unpaid workers

The vacancies mean there may be jobs for all affected workers, should they choose to take them.

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AI can speed up defence decisions, but humans must be in control: Chan Chun Sing

He stressed the importance of keeping people involved in military operations.

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Ohmyhome Ltd sells real estate business for US$1

The property businesses will continue operating under private ownership.

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AirAsia to drop non-stop S’pore-Jakarta flights

Indonesia AirAsia operates a single flight from Singapore to Jakarta daily.

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The wealth gap is widening. The answer isn’t more handouts – it’s a stake

Everyone must be given exposure to financial assets that compound over time, says the writer.

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Jobless, yet a director in over 12 firms: One woman’s corporate nightmare

She lost her new job after her employer discovered more than 30 directorships in her name.

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Indians adore their deities. This one rides a motorcycle, grants wishes

Devotees believe Om Banna’s spirit is embodied in the motorcycle he was riding when he crashed and died.

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Floating fish farms near Pulau Ubin catch fire after suspected lightning strike

One fish farm owner said estimated losses could reach up to $120k.

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Jail for man who was fired from Cambodian syndicate that targeted S’poreans

He could not cheat anyone despite following the script provided by the syndicate.

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