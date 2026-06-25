Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 25, 2026

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Malaysian cross-border taxis to pay $15 per S’pore trip from 2027
Tuas fatal blast: Firm fined $500k, man jailed over 2021 tragedy
Both were convicted on two charges over safety lapses. The explosion killed three and injured seven others.
Bangkok heat index reaches 51.9 deg C, heatstroke risk high
Authorities have advised the public to reduce outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.
What’s the average night-time temperature in S’pore bedrooms?
Another preliminary finding is that air-conditioning is used only a little more than half the time at night.
Some seniors can get milk under expanded FairPrice initiative
Dear You controversy: Is it time to make space for dialects in S’pore?
Chinese Singaporeans have been riled up over limited screenings of the Teochew version of the movie.
South Korean fans in S’pore react to World Cup upset
Over 200 fans were at Lau Pa Sat to cheer on their team, who are in limbo after losing 1-0 to South Africa.