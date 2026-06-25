Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 25, 2026

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Published
Jun 25, 2026, 06:17 PM

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Malaysian cross-border taxis to pay $15 per S’pore trip from 2027

 

This is up from the current $2 a month.

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Tuas fatal blast: Firm fined $500k, man jailed over 2021 tragedy

Both were convicted on two charges over safety lapses. The explosion killed three and injured seven others.

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Bangkok heat index reaches 51.9 deg C, heatstroke risk high

Authorities have advised the public to reduce outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.

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What’s the average night-time temperature in S’pore bedrooms?

Another preliminary finding is that air-conditioning is used only a little more than half the time at night.

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Some seniors can get milk under expanded FairPrice initiative

The programme started with egg supplies for around 46,000 beneficiaries in 2025.

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Dear You controversy: Is it time to make space for dialects in S’pore?

Chinese Singaporeans have been riled up over limited screenings of the Teochew version of the movie.

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South Korean fans in S’pore react to World Cup upset

Over 200 fans were at Lau Pa Sat to cheer on their team, who are in limbo after losing 1-0 to South Africa.

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More than a sports camp: Kids finding life skills at The Kallang

Its June holiday programmes give children a chance to try sports for the first time.

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JJ Lin, Janet Jackson added to 2026 F1 Singapore GP line-up

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson will also be performing.

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Jail, caning for man who leaked sexual images of ex-girlfriend in religious garb

The victim has continued to be contacted by friends who saw her intimate videos.

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