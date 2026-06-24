Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 24, 2026

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Published
Jun 24, 2026, 06:20 PM

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2 S’poreans issued ISA orders over radicalisation triggered by Gaza war

A 19-year-old student was dealt with under the ISA after being radicalised by a “salad bar” of ideologies.

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NTUC finds 150 job openings for workers left unpaid

Affected workers will also receive $100 cash and $100 FairPrice vouchers to tide them over this period.

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High risk of severe haze in S’pore, S-E Asia in second half of the year

The energy crisis and higher costs of fertiliser may spur unsustainable land-clearing practices in Indonesia.

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Recent layoffs at e-commerce firms reflect sector’s maturation, not decline: Analysts

The era of aggressive hiring and growth-at-all-costs strategies has largely ended.

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S’pore semiconductor firms ramp up US presence to capitalise on AI boom

Some firms are adding facilities and boosting manpower in the US.

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Jail for woman who scratched, slapped and punched helper

She had abused the helper on multiple occasions, causing injuries including blunt trauma to the eye.

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Malaysia’s ‘durian tsunami’ season to last till August

Sellers say the sharpest price drops are affecting lower-grade fruits rather than export-quality produce.

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The secret reason bosses want everyone back in the office every day of the week

The writers say ordering people back to the office full time is a power and status move.

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5 things to do at the Circle Line Stage 6 public preview on July 4

Passengers can take free shuttle train rides and participate in interactive games.

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How to reduce risk of hip injury while staying active

Vary your training and include mobility, strength and stretching exercises.

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