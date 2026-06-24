Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 24, 2026

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2 S’poreans issued ISA orders over radicalisation triggered by Gaza war
A 19-year-old student was dealt with under the ISA after being radicalised by a “salad bar” of ideologies.
NTUC finds 150 job openings for workers left unpaid
Affected workers will also receive $100 cash and $100 FairPrice vouchers to tide them over this period.
High risk of severe haze in S’pore, S-E Asia in second half of the year
The energy crisis and higher costs of fertiliser may spur unsustainable land-clearing practices in Indonesia.
Recent layoffs at e-commerce firms reflect sector’s maturation, not decline: Analysts
S’pore semiconductor firms ramp up US presence to capitalise on AI boom
Jail for woman who scratched, slapped and punched helper
She had abused the helper on multiple occasions, causing injuries including blunt trauma to the eye.
Malaysia’s ‘durian tsunami’ season to last till August
Sellers say the sharpest price drops are affecting lower-grade fruits rather than export-quality produce.
The secret reason bosses want everyone back in the office every day of the week
The writers say ordering people back to the office full time is a power and status move.