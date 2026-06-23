Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 23, 2026

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Published
Jun 23, 2026, 06:04 PM

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Petrol, diesel prices ease in S’pore as oil prices slip

A litre of 95-octane petrol now costs $3.42 before discounts.

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Civil servants to get 0.45-month mid-year bonus

Junior-grade officers will receive an additional one-time payment of up to $400.

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Lazada cuts 5% of S-E Asia workforce, including roles in S’pore

ST understands that affected Lazada employees were notified on June 23.

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Lazada joins growing list of firms cutting jobs in S’pore. Here are the others

At least seven firms have cut jobs in Q2 2026, after Q1 retrenchments hit their highest level since Q3 2023.

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Durian prices in S’pore drop, sellers say unlikely to match Malaysia’s lows

They expect the price of Mao Shan Wang to bottom out at around $18 per kg.

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Throne dispute in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan halts rulers’ conference, Aug 1 state polls in doubt

The Conference of Rulers is rarely called off, signalling how seriously the brother rulers view the crisis.

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Falling through the cracks: A senior’s slip can upend two lives

A single incident can turn into a dual vulnerability and reveal a caregiving gap, say the writers.

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Ang Mo Kio Library to move, Queenstown Library to close for revamp

Libraries in Ang Mo Kio and Queenstown will close July 31 and Aug 30, respectively.

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CJ Hendry’s Juju rabbits sell out not due to hold-up at Customs: IMBA

Those who still want the Jujus will have to wait till Sept and pay an extra $15 for delivery.

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First look: Disney Cruise Line’s installations in Sentosa to open

Most installations are free, except nighttime tickets to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia.

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