Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 23, 2026

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Petrol, diesel prices ease in S’pore as oil prices slip
Civil servants to get 0.45-month mid-year bonus
Lazada cuts 5% of S-E Asia workforce, including roles in S’pore
Lazada joins growing list of firms cutting jobs in S’pore. Here are the others
At least seven firms have cut jobs in Q2 2026, after Q1 retrenchments hit their highest level since Q3 2023.
Durian prices in S’pore drop, sellers say unlikely to match Malaysia’s lows
Throne dispute in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan halts rulers’ conference, Aug 1 state polls in doubt
The Conference of Rulers is rarely called off, signalling how seriously the brother rulers view the crisis.
Falling through the cracks: A senior’s slip can upend two lives
A single incident can turn into a dual vulnerability and reveal a caregiving gap, say the writers.
Ang Mo Kio Library to move, Queenstown Library to close for revamp
CJ Hendry’s Juju rabbits sell out not due to hold-up at Customs: IMBA
Those who still want the Jujus will have to wait till Sept and pay an extra $15 for delivery.
First look: Disney Cruise Line’s installations in Sentosa to open
Most installations are free, except nighttime tickets to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia.