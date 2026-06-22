Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 22, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Over 100 migrant workers turn up at MOM office claiming unpaid wages
Several said they are employed by KPA Engineering, which provides aircon maintenance services.
Scoot to resume flights between S’pore and Jeddah
British PM Keir Starmer announces resignation
Singdollar set to gain against US dollar: Analysts
Prospects for further tightening by MAS in July will support the Singdollar, analysts said.
Only 1 in 10 young S’pore workers are engaged at work: Report
Disengaged employees report significantly higher rates of daily stress, sadness and worry.
Free rides on ComfortDelGro driverless shuttles kick off in Punggol
The current route has three stops, while a longer one with seven stops will begin from July 1.
At least 10 stalls in Chinatown Complex Food Centre affected by exhaust fan outage
Jail for man who downloaded child abuse material
Crispy popiah, vinegar lamb: 5 KL food recommendations
All additional screenings of Teochew movie Dear You sold out
It sold out on Golden Village’s website within 1½ hours of tickets becoming available today.