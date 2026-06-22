Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 22, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 22, 2026, 05:55 PM

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Over 100 migrant workers turn up at MOM office claiming unpaid wages

Several said they are employed by KPA Engineering, which provides aircon maintenance services.

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Scoot to resume flights between S’pore and Jeddah

Scoot said it will resume its thrice-weekly services.

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British PM Keir Starmer announces resignation

Labour rival Andy Burnham has been tipped to succeed Starmer.

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Singdollar set to gain against US dollar: Analysts

Prospects for further tightening by MAS in July will support the Singdollar, analysts said.

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Only 1 in 10 young S’pore workers are engaged at work: Report

Disengaged employees report significantly higher rates of daily stress, sadness and worry.

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Free rides on ComfortDelGro driverless shuttles kick off in Punggol

The current route has three stops, while a longer one with seven stops will begin from July 1.

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At least 10 stalls in Chinatown Complex Food Centre affected by exhaust fan outage

A hawker was told repair works could take up to two months.

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Jail for man who downloaded child abuse material

A total of 13 child abuse videos were extracted from his devices.

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Crispy popiah, vinegar lamb: 5 KL food recommendations

These are meals that stun with their personality, rather than looks.

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All additional screenings of Teochew movie Dear You sold out

It sold out on Golden Village’s website within 1½ hours of tickets becoming available today.

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