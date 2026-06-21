Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 21, 2026

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Published
Jun 21, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Faster rides, lower fares for commuters when new Circle Line stations open on July 12

Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will complete the Circle Line loop.

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‘I don’t want anyone to look down on Dad’: A son’s tribute to his special father

A young Singaporean man learnt from young to protect his father, who has intellectual disability.

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How greater transparency puts pressure on property agents and agencies to do better

Public enforcement records raise the cost of poor conduct for agents and agencies.

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Boy taken to hospital after signboard collapses at foodcourt in Rivervale Mall

Operations at the Food Junction outlet have resumed.

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Over 370 domestic helpers trained in caregiving pilot programme, including dementia care

The Centre for Domestic Employees started the pilot after hearing about helpers’ challenges at work.

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I lost one community, only to find another

Evicted by a collective sale, I greeted my new home with resentment. Then came the neighbours, walks and a dog named Google.

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US plans to curb the call centre industry. The Philippines, India are gearing up for a fight

The Philippines and India are two of the world’s largest call centre hubs, employing millions of people.

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Singaporean brothers use unsolvable maths equations to build modern, unbreakable encryption

The start-up has patents on encryption that uses Diophantine equations, which have no fixed solution.

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How meal deliveries in Singapore are evolving as home cooking declines

Tingkat companies are grappling with a shrinking market and more competition.

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Tears follow history as tiny Curacao earn first World Cup point

Players, fans and a Curacao journalist were in tears after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

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