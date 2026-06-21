Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 21, 2026

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Faster rides, lower fares for commuters when new Circle Line stations open on July 12
Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will complete the Circle Line loop.
‘I don’t want anyone to look down on Dad’: A son’s tribute to his special father
A young Singaporean man learnt from young to protect his father, who has intellectual disability.
How greater transparency puts pressure on property agents and agencies to do better
Boy taken to hospital after signboard collapses at foodcourt in Rivervale Mall
Over 370 domestic helpers trained in caregiving pilot programme, including dementia care
The Centre for Domestic Employees started the pilot after hearing about helpers’ challenges at work.
I lost one community, only to find another
Evicted by a collective sale, I greeted my new home with resentment. Then came the neighbours, walks and a dog named Google.
US plans to curb the call centre industry. The Philippines, India are gearing up for a fight
The Philippines and India are two of the world’s largest call centre hubs, employing millions of people.
Singaporean brothers use unsolvable maths equations to build modern, unbreakable encryption
The start-up has patents on encryption that uses Diophantine equations, which have no fixed solution.
How meal deliveries in Singapore are evolving as home cooking declines
Tears follow history as tiny Curacao earn first World Cup point
Players, fans and a Curacao journalist were in tears after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.