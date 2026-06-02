Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 2, 2026

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SIA flights between S’pore and Japan retimed as Typhoon Jangmi hits
Pay workers ‘as much as possible’, says Nvidia CEO on AI infrastructure boom
Jensen Huang weighed in on the debate over how profits from the AI infrastructure boom should be shared.
WP cadres to meet on June 28 to discuss Pritam’s suitability as chief
The meeting will be chaired by Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, who is WP’s policy research head.
Prabowo’s aide hits back at critics over Indonesian leader’s foreign trips
There’s growing criticism over the costs, scale and priorities of Prabowo’s globe-trotting diplomacy.
DBS’ new app feature turns Android phones into contactless payment terminals
Short, thundery showers and warm nights expected in first half of June
Clementi Stadium will close from July 7 for redevelopment, to reopen in 2030
The revamped facility will feature a new jogging track, softball field, multi-purpose field and sheltered courts.
2026 Asian Games: S’pore to make debut in 3x3 basketball and surfing
Director at charity allegedly worked with man to extort and cheat
They are accused of pretending to be from the “PAP public policy forum” to cheat a man.
6 expert sleep tips for allergy sufferers
Many allergy sufferers feel exhausted, in large part because of nasal congestion that disrupts their sleep.