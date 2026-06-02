Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 2, 2026

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Published
Jun 02, 2026, 06:12 PM

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SIA flights between S’pore and Japan retimed as Typhoon Jangmi hits

Flights between S’pore and Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya will be affected.

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Pay workers ‘as much as possible’, says Nvidia CEO on AI infrastructure boom

Jensen Huang weighed in on the debate over how profits from the AI infrastructure boom should be shared.

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WP cadres to meet on June 28 to discuss Pritam’s suitability as chief

The meeting will be chaired by Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, who is WP’s policy research head.

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Prabowo’s aide hits back at critics over Indonesian leader’s foreign trips

There’s growing criticism over the costs, scale and priorities of Prabowo’s globe-trotting diplomacy.

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DBS’ new app feature turns Android phones into contactless payment terminals

Merchants can access the new feature through the DBS MAX app.

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Short, thundery showers and warm nights expected in first half of June

Temperatures are expected to remain above 28 deg C on several nights.

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Clementi Stadium will close from July 7 for redevelopment, to reopen in 2030

The revamped facility will feature a new jogging track, softball field, multi-purpose field and sheltered courts.

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2026 Asian Games: S’pore to make debut in 3x3 basketball and surfing

The Games will be held in Japan from Sept 19 to Oct 4.

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Director at charity allegedly worked with man to extort and cheat

They are accused of pretending to be from the “PAP public policy forum” to cheat a man.

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6 expert sleep tips for allergy sufferers

Many allergy sufferers feel exhausted, in large part because of nasal congestion that disrupts their sleep.

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