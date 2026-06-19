Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 19, 2026

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Seven-storey wellness attraction in Marina South breaks ground, will open in 2030
With tariffs expected to rise from July, should I change the way my household buys electricity?
Trump’s exit strategy from Iran war pleases almost no one
The Republican party and US allies chafe at concessions to Tehran, and fear the return to war.
SpaceX frenzy draws strong interest from S’pore retail investors, but not at cost of local equities
Free ComfortDelGro driverless shuttle rides from June 22
The service will run daily, with Mondays and Fridays reserved for groups, families and assisted rides.
Gain City flooded with negative 1-star Google reviews in suspected scam
Strangers contacted Gain City employees after the influx, with offers to remove the reviews.
How hanbok wearing inspired by BTS changed lives of women selling the Korean dress
3 friends raise over $44k for cancer research by running relay in China
Reformative training for man who had sex with 2 girls, aged 13 and 14
He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing intimate images of his 17-year-old female cousin.