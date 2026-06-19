Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 19, 2026

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Published
Jun 19, 2026, 06:20 PM

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Seven-storey wellness attraction in Marina South breaks ground, will open in 2030

Therme Singapore will have more than 20 pools and water features.

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With tariffs expected to rise from July, should I change the way my household buys electricity?

Analysts have projected as much as a 30% increase in the tariff.

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Trump’s exit strategy from Iran war pleases almost no one

The Republican party and US allies chafe at concessions to Tehran, and fear the return to war.

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SpaceX frenzy draws strong interest from S’pore retail investors, but not at cost of local equities

SpaceX’s IPO made Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

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Free ComfortDelGro driverless shuttle rides from June 22

The service will run daily, with Mondays and Fridays reserved for groups, families and assisted rides.

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Gain City flooded with negative 1-star Google reviews in suspected scam

Strangers contacted Gain City employees after the influx, with offers to remove the reviews.

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How hanbok wearing inspired by BTS changed lives of women selling the Korean dress

The group’s comeback has sparked new interest in the the traditional attire.

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3 friends raise over $44k for cancer research by running relay in China

They aimed for 630km, over 10 days, running 21km each day without any breaks.

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Reformative training for man who had sex with 2 girls, aged 13 and 14

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing intimate images of his 17-year-old female cousin.

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McDonald’s Singapore to screen World Cup matches at 16 outlets

Screening schedules will vary by location.

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