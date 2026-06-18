Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 18, 2026

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BTO projects in Bayshore, Tengah among nearly 8,000 flats to be launched in Oct
Electricity tariff to rise significantly from July despite Iran deal: EMA
About 63% of S’pore households pay for electricity consumption through the regulated tariff.
CCL Stage 6: Building an MRT tunnel directly under Keppel Viaduct with live traffic overhead
5 public holiday long weekends in S’pore in 2027
PUB investigating after some Bedok Reservoir residents notice brown water running from taps
A resident said the water emitted a metallic scent and appeared intermittently throughout the day.