Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 18, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 18, 2026, 06:08 PM

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BTO projects in Bayshore, Tengah among nearly 8,000 flats to be launched in Oct

Flats will be on offer in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

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Electricity tariff to rise significantly from July despite Iran deal: EMA

About 63% of S’pore households pay for electricity consumption through the regulated tariff. 

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CCL Stage 6: Building an MRT tunnel directly under Keppel Viaduct with live traffic overhead

Seven piles were cut and drilled through for the construction of MRT tunnels.

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5 public holiday long weekends in S’pore in 2027

There will be 11 public holidays in 2027, starting with New Year’s Day on a Friday.

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PUB investigating after some Bedok Reservoir residents notice brown water running from taps

A resident said the water emitted a metallic scent and appeared intermittently throughout the day.

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S’pore’s most important AI companies are the ones nobody notices

Their business? Solving everyday problems facing small and medium enterprises.

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Windsor Convalescent Home licence to be revoked after serious lapses

Current residents of the nursing home will be transferred to other nursing homes.

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World Cup challenge: 26 iconic moments

Spot 26 iconic moments in this World Cup special.

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Two taken to hospital, 28 evacuated after fire in Yishun HDB flat

The fire had likely started from an electrical origin in the bedroom.

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S’pore contestant wins pageant’s best national costume with Merlion shield

The international beauty pageant is for married women up to age 55.

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