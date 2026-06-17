Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 17, 2026

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Published
Jun 17, 2026, 05:58 PM

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HDB launches 6,952 BTO flats, including Prime projects in Berlayar and Upper Thomson

Seven BTO projects are on sale across Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Woodlands and Sembawang.

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Cat A COE rate exceeds Cat B for third time in 4 months

Other than the Open category COE, the premiums for all other categories fell.

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Economists lower S’pore growth forecast for 2026 to 3.5% from 3.6%

MAS survey respondents still see possible upside for the economy from a sustained AI-led tech cycle upturn.

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Zero Waste Masterplan to be reviewed, as S’pore recycles less, disposes more

The amount of waste thrown away hit a record high in 2025.

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Geylang condo owners, management at odds over foreign worker housing ban

The by-law states that units cannot be used to house work permit holders and/or any other persons for less than 3 months.

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S’pore to push for wider regional AI adoption, cross-border data flows as ASEAN chair

Push includes shared AI tools and easier cross-border data use for regional firms.

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Saint Messi’s World Cup magic at 38 makes it a worthwhile pilgrimage for the masses

Many arrived on foot to witness magic from a prophet in shorts, boots and a stubble – and they did not leave disappointed.

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MOM appealing for higher penalty after PSA fined $225k over 2017 death of worker at Keppel Terminal

A PSA employee was crushed to death in 2017 while performing maintenance work.

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Jail for man who stabbed friend near Tampines MRT station after argument

The man had previously been jailed for possessing a Karambit knife at the same location.

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$6 FairPrice voucher promotion for shoppers extended till June 21

Customers can get up to 20 vouchers per transaction, which can be used, with no minimum spend.

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