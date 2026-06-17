Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 17, 2026

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HDB launches 6,952 BTO flats, including Prime projects in Berlayar and Upper Thomson
Seven BTO projects are on sale across Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Woodlands and Sembawang.
Cat A COE rate exceeds Cat B for third time in 4 months
Economists lower S’pore growth forecast for 2026 to 3.5% from 3.6%
MAS survey respondents still see possible upside for the economy from a sustained AI-led tech cycle upturn.
Zero Waste Masterplan to be reviewed, as S’pore recycles less, disposes more
Geylang condo owners, management at odds over foreign worker housing ban
The by-law states that units cannot be used to house work permit holders and/or any other persons for less than 3 months.
S’pore to push for wider regional AI adoption, cross-border data flows as ASEAN chair
Saint Messi’s World Cup magic at 38 makes it a worthwhile pilgrimage for the masses
Many arrived on foot to witness magic from a prophet in shorts, boots and a stubble – and they did not leave disappointed.
MOM appealing for higher penalty after PSA fined $225k over 2017 death of worker at Keppel Terminal
Jail for man who stabbed friend near Tampines MRT station after argument
The man had previously been jailed for possessing a Karambit knife at the same location.
$6 FairPrice voucher promotion for shoppers extended till June 21
Customers can get up to 20 vouchers per transaction, which can be used, with no minimum spend.