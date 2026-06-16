Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 16, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 16, 2026, 06:08 PM

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Nearly $100m to be pumped into municipal, industrial water solutions

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong also revealed the completion of Tengah Service Reservoir.

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119 dengue cases recorded in S’pore in second week of June, highest so far in 2026

There were 12 active dengue clusters as at June 15, according to NEA.

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NEA steps up anti-littering patrols near Boon Lay MRT station

Among the photos that generated discussion online was one showing a supermarket trolley overflowing with rubbish.

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How scammers exploit fear, urgency to target victims

Cooling periods, targeted interventions and a second pair of eyes can help break the scam cycle.

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Ducks, dances and drinks: Viral fan moments at the World Cup

Off the pitch, fans have created many viral moments that have gained attention worldwide.

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More rain expected in S’pore in second half of June

Thundery showers are expected over parts of the country on most days.

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Sheng Shiong and Foodpanda to roll out new on-demand grocery delivery

It is available at 43 Sheng Siong outlets and customers can get items delivered in about an hour.

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As deal to end war emerges from chaos, Iran and China sweep the stakes

A new world order is on the cards, with Trump losing support at home and allies in Asia, says the writer.

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Man arrested after jumping out of ambulance on SLE

The man was hit by a bus after jumping out of the vehicle.

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What causes chronic red eyes and when to worry

Conjunctivitis and dry eyes are the main causes, but red eyes can also signal more serious health issues.

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