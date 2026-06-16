Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 16, 2026

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Nearly $100m to be pumped into municipal, industrial water solutions
Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong also revealed the completion of Tengah Service Reservoir.
119 dengue cases recorded in S’pore in second week of June, highest so far in 2026
NEA steps up anti-littering patrols near Boon Lay MRT station
Among the photos that generated discussion online was one showing a supermarket trolley overflowing with rubbish.
How scammers exploit fear, urgency to target victims
Cooling periods, targeted interventions and a second pair of eyes can help break the scam cycle.
Ducks, dances and drinks: Viral fan moments at the World Cup
Off the pitch, fans have created many viral moments that have gained attention worldwide.
More rain expected in S’pore in second half of June
Sheng Shiong and Foodpanda to roll out new on-demand grocery delivery
It is available at 43 Sheng Siong outlets and customers can get items delivered in about an hour.
As deal to end war emerges from chaos, Iran and China sweep the stakes
A new world order is on the cards, with Trump losing support at home and allies in Asia, says the writer.
Man arrested after jumping out of ambulance on SLE
What causes chronic red eyes and when to worry
Conjunctivitis and dry eyes are the main causes, but red eyes can also signal more serious health issues.