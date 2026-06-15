Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 15, 2026

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More retrenchments in S’pore in Q1 of 2026 as job vacancies drop
Cities can learn from each other even if they do not agree on every geopolitical issue: PM Wong
Speaking at the World Cities Summit, he said cities succeed when they remain open to new ideas.
Back to square one? A US-Iran ‘deal’ that resolves little and could make things worse
History could remember the MoU as heralding the decline of American credibility and influence in the Middle East.
S’pore stock market gets a boost from US-Iran peace deal
MAS to offer gold vaulting services for foreign central banks from Oct
In Texas everything is big, like the hopes on Japan’s football team
The Samurai Blue are dreaming big, with their coach outlining the goal to be crowned world champions.
S’pore says we want creativity. But do we mean it?
Despite our professed recognition of the arts, we seem to have low tolerance for unconventional creativity, says the writer.
Tokyo’s Shibuya rolls out on-the-spot fines for litterbugs, wants S’pore-level awareness
The rules are meant to help combat a surge in littering due to a record number of tourists.
S’porean arrested in Indonesia for running ‘Labubu’ vape production ring
The suspects used cryptocurrency in their transactions to mask the flow of funds, police said.