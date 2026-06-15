Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 15, 2026

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Published
Jun 15, 2026, 06:06 PM

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More retrenchments in S’pore in Q1 of 2026 as job vacancies drop

Business reorganisation or restructuring was the main reason for retrenchment.

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Cities can learn from each other even if they do not agree on every geopolitical issue: PM Wong

Speaking at the World Cities Summit, he said cities succeed when they remain open to new ideas.

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Back to square one? A US-Iran ‘deal’ that resolves little and could make things worse 

History could remember the MoU as heralding the decline of American credibility and influence in the Middle East.

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S’pore stock market gets a boost from US-Iran peace deal

The STI followed other Asian bourses which also rallied on the news.

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MAS to offer gold vaulting services for foreign central banks from Oct

This would complement S’pore’s commercial vaulting capacity.

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In Texas everything is big, like the hopes on Japan’s football team

The Samurai Blue are dreaming big, with their coach outlining the goal to be crowned world champions.

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S’pore says we want creativity. But do we mean it?

Despite our professed recognition of the arts, we seem to have low tolerance for unconventional creativity, says the writer.

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Tokyo’s Shibuya rolls out on-the-spot fines for litterbugs, wants S’pore-level awareness

The rules are meant to help combat a surge in littering due to a record number of tourists.

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S’porean arrested in Indonesia for running ‘Labubu’ vape production ring

The suspects used cryptocurrency in their transactions to mask the flow of funds, police said.

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Best day trips from Barcelona

Explore Costa Brava’s beaches, wineries, art and ancient ruins.

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