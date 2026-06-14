Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 14, 2026

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S’pore’s revised driving licence requirements extended to all EVs up to 3,000kg
Resale condos stay on market longer as buyers take their time, sellers hold firm on prices
With more choices, some sellers are waiting longer to secure a deal in the resale condo market.
S’pore study links gut health to fatty liver disease
Cj Hendry’s Flower Market extended till June 15 due to ‘overwhelming demand’
Inside China’s traffic-driven self-media commentary industry that turns clicks into yuan
Driven by profit, sensationalising foreign issues is seen as low-risk and high-reward, say experts.