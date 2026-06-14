Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 14, 2026

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Published
Jun 14, 2026, 06:22 PM

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S’pore’s revised driving licence requirements extended to all EVs up to 3,000kg

This supports Singapore’s transition to clean-energy vehicles by 2040, said the TP.

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Resale condos stay on market longer as buyers take their time, sellers hold firm on prices

With more choices, some sellers are waiting longer to secure a deal in the resale condo market.

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S’pore study links gut health to fatty liver disease

The study focused on a protein found in the gut that can cause a leaky gut.

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Cj Hendry’s Flower Market extended till June 15 due to ‘overwhelming demand’

The installation features plush renditions of more than 30 varieties of flowers 

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Inside China’s traffic-driven self-media commentary industry that turns clicks into yuan

Driven by profit, sensationalising foreign issues is seen as low-risk and high-reward, say experts.

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Why BTS fans packed Malaysian cybercafes for ticket battles

Cybercafes briefly became community hubs as fans battled online queues.

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New York Knicks down Spurs to win first NBA championship in 53 years

The Knicks win Game 5 94-90 on the road to round out a 4-1 series triumph.

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A World Cup buzz for a fraction of the cost with a side of history? Sold

World Cup watch parties, such as one at the LA Coliseum, are proving to be popular.

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Woman fails in claim for income from grandfather’s Islamic charitable trusts for mosque

The judge ruled that Hanafi Muslims in Singapore cannot revoke or vary a wakaf.

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My mother’s unfinished love story showed me that joy doesn’t need a happy ending

Reading her mother’s old love letters allowed the writer to see her more fully.

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